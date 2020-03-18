Advanced search

Coronavirus: Number of cases in Cambridgeshire rises to 12 as NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay talks of ‘unprecedented and challenging times’

PUBLISHED: 15:39 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 18 March 2020

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (right) with MP Steve Barclay, chief secretary to the treasury. Picture; STEVE BARCLAY

MP Steve Barclay says the Government is using existing mechanisms, rather than inventing new ones to tackle the coronavirus pandemic “which would be operationally slower”.

The MP for NE Cambs and Government minister, delivered his message to constituents on the day the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cambridgeshire reached 12.

He said Government action is co-ordinated with the Bank of England “and the prime minister is clear that we will do whatever it takes.

“As such, the measures announced yesterday, on top of measures in the Budget, will be followed by further measures in days ahead”.

Mr Barclay said: “I will do all I can to support people locally.

“These are unprecedented and challenging times where we need to work together and look out for each other. “Please do follow the official medical advice, which will evolve as the situation changes.”

Mr Barclay added: “As we face the national and international challenge that coronavirus pose, I know this is a very worrying time for people across North East Cambridgeshire.

“It is particularly so for those with underlying health conditions, as well as those considering the economic impact on livelihoods.

“Our priority at all times is, and remains, to follow the scientific advice. This does not mean that what we ask our community to do now will not change over time, because it will.

“It is about taking the right measures at the right time, based on detailed modelling of the infection rate by our leading scientists.”

