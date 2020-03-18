Mum struggles to get nappies for her three young children after finding empty shelves at local shop amid coronavirus pandemic

A Cambridgeshire mum was unable to buy nappies for her three young children after her local shop’s shelves were empty amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The mother-of-three visited one of the county’s Asda supermarkets on Tuesday evening (March 17) but was unable to buy basic supplies.

The woman’s sister told this newspaper: “I took my sister shopping this evening. She has three small children and gets paid weekly.

“She was trying to purchase nappies for her children, and this was the site.

“Asda do not have anything in place for bulk buying on a lot of items. People do not see how their selfish choices are impacting those in need.”

