Council’s public health team launch online survey to uncover impact of Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:19 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 02 November 2020

Cambridgeshire County Council has launched a survey in a bid to discover the impact on public health amid the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: PA/PA Images/File

How bad have your habits become since the first Covid-19 lockdown? Cambridgeshire County Council has released a survey in a bid to find out.

The council’s public health team hope to learn how the pandemic has impacted locals’ health in order to tailor future services across the county.

Questions, which will be answered anonymously, explore bad habits such as over eating, smoking too much and drinking more than recommended.

A spokesperson said: “Our public health team are looking into the impact of Covid-19 on health behaviours such as diet, exercise, alcohol and smoking.

“The results will have a practical purpose and will enable us to tailor our services to best support people in Cambridgeshire.

“It is anonymous so you can tell the truth about the extra 20 a day you are smoking or the wine consumption that may have risen to that of a small restaurant.”

To take the survey, visit: orlo.uk/mR5yi

