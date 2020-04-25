Video

Sunshine, cycling, strolling and selfies as people enjoy an afternoon of sightseeing

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS Terry Harris 07747606996

Peterborough city centre was packed with visitors yesterday (Friday) as the sunshine brought out the crowds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Not that there was much shopping to do of course since pubs, cafes, restaurants and most shops remain closed.

However, it was a great day for cycling, walking, chatting to friends (mostly from six feet away of course).

Police were out in force too – several police cars wove their way through the shoppers to ensure everyone kept safe.

Office based city council employees were working from home and some, no doubt updating the coronavirus pandemic advice to residents.

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Currently the city council urges people to “stay at home – only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home).

And the council urges its residents that “if you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times- and wash your hands as soon as you get home”.

It couldn’t be clearer.

And the final piece of advice from the city council to its residents is “do not meet others, even friends or family. “You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms”.

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Some people even found time – and had the inclination – to take selfies to remind them of their day out in the city.

Peterborough’s director of public health Dr Liz Robin this week thanked everyone in Peterborough for “sticking to the rules” about not going out.

Dr Robin said: “I’d like to thank all of you who are continuing to follow these rules because you are making a difference and lowing transmission of the virus in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“However, if we are to continue to save lives and protect our NHS, we need to be steadfast and stick to these rules. Any deviation from them at this stage could risk a second wave, with further hospital admissions and death.

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Anglia TV reported last night (Friday): “A further 107 patients with coronavirus have died in hospitals in the Anglia region according to figures released by NHS England on Friday taking the total to 2,183.

“It is the sharpest rise in the number of people dying in the region since figures were released on Friday 17th April when there were 104 deaths”.

At Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital (they use combined figures) 88 patients have now died from the virus. It was five more than the figure issued just 24 hours earlier,

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS