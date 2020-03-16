Coronavirus support group launched in the Fens is joined by more than 800 members in less than 24 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic

The March & Surrounding Coronavirus Support has more than 830 members already after being launched less than 24 hours ago. Picture: Facebook Archant

An online support group has been launched in the Fens to support those in the community who have been affected by the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The March & Surrounding Coronavirus Support has more than 830 members already after being launched less than 24 hours ago. Picture: Facebook The March & Surrounding Coronavirus Support has more than 830 members already after being launched less than 24 hours ago. Picture: Facebook

The March & Surrounding Coronavirus Support Facebook group was set up less than 24 hours ago and has already got more than 830 members amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Offering advice, help and the occasional feel-good post to lighten the mood, dozens have taken to the group to ask for supplies or offer up theirs.

March resident Rebecca Garry, organiser, said: 'The group has been created for the people of March to help us support one another over the coming weeks and months.

'Please use the group to request help and advice, and to offer help, shopping, collecting prescriptions etc, phone call support for the lonely and whatever else you can offer.

The March & Surrounding Coronavirus Support has more than 830 members already after being launched less than 24 hours ago. Picture: Facebook The March & Surrounding Coronavirus Support has more than 830 members already after being launched less than 24 hours ago. Picture: Facebook

'We all need to come together to look after each other.'

To join the group, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/MarchCoronavirusSupport