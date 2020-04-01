Advanced search

OPINION ‘When this is all over pray God, we will finally recognise the foot soldiers in our community’

PUBLISHED: 12:41 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 01 April 2020

Voice of the Fens

Voice of the Fens

Archant

When the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end - and pray God sooner rather than later - we will all have compiled our list of those we want to thank for helping us through.

There are many, thankfully many thousands, within our community displaying true acts of selfless heroism every day and we, too, will have them on our list.

From the GPs maintaining surgeries, to doctors and nurses in our hospitals, through to the community volunteers who have created a network of support and care for the elderly and vulnerable.

But never have we been so grateful for our army of shop workers and care support workers battling to do their jobs. They are scared, some maybe even feeling trapped by the need to carry on working, but soldier on they do.

When this is all over pray God, we will finally recognise the foot soldiers in our community - they come all from walks of life and often from the lowliest paid of professions.

But they collectively give us strength and hope.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Driver ‘spits on mum and daughter’ before passenger shouts ‘he has coronavirus’ amid widespread pandemic

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Conflicting views about whether markets remain open across Cambridgeshire and East Anglia as new closures announced

Cambridge market - OPEN

Families across Cambridgeshire cheer up the mood amid coronavirus pandemic with a flurry of rainbows

An East Cambridgeshire police officer outside The WIllows Day Care Nursery in Soham. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Parents make window in fence for children to safely see each other amid coronavirus pandemic

Bethany and Sophie Henry-Elliott aged 9 and 5 with Lily and Emily Furnell aged 7 and 4 thanks to a window installed in their garden fence. Picture: Terry Harris

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Most Read

Driver ‘spits on mum and daughter’ before passenger shouts ‘he has coronavirus’ amid widespread pandemic

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Conflicting views about whether markets remain open across Cambridgeshire and East Anglia as new closures announced

Cambridge market - OPEN

Families across Cambridgeshire cheer up the mood amid coronavirus pandemic with a flurry of rainbows

An East Cambridgeshire police officer outside The WIllows Day Care Nursery in Soham. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Parents make window in fence for children to safely see each other amid coronavirus pandemic

Bethany and Sophie Henry-Elliott aged 9 and 5 with Lily and Emily Furnell aged 7 and 4 thanks to a window installed in their garden fence. Picture: Terry Harris

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Latest from the Cambs Times

OPINION ‘When this is all over pray God, we will finally recognise the foot soldiers in our community’

Voice of the Fens

Food parcels delivered to Cambridgeshire’s most vulnerable amid coronavirus pandemic

Councils have teamed up to deliver food parcels to the most vulnerable in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Ben Hatton/LDRS

Councillor warns of ‘heightened risk’ of domestic abuse across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus pandemic

Cllr Mark Goldsack believes there could be an increased risk of domestic abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ARCHANT

Police ask dog walkers to stay close to home after reports of large groups at country park

Dog walkers asked not to drive to country park to walk dogs

Driver ‘spits on mum and daughter’ before passenger shouts ‘he has coronavirus’ amid widespread pandemic

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24