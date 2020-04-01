OPINION ‘When this is all over pray God, we will finally recognise the foot soldiers in our community’

Voice of the Fens Archant

When the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end - and pray God sooner rather than later - we will all have compiled our list of those we want to thank for helping us through.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There are many, thankfully many thousands, within our community displaying true acts of selfless heroism every day and we, too, will have them on our list.

From the GPs maintaining surgeries, to doctors and nurses in our hospitals, through to the community volunteers who have created a network of support and care for the elderly and vulnerable.

But never have we been so grateful for our army of shop workers and care support workers battling to do their jobs. They are scared, some maybe even feeling trapped by the need to carry on working, but soldier on they do.

When this is all over pray God, we will finally recognise the foot soldiers in our community - they come all from walks of life and often from the lowliest paid of professions.

But they collectively give us strength and hope.