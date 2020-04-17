LETTER: Plenty that can be done at home during coronavirus lockdown

I was incensed by the letter by Carl Butera in the latest edition of the Cambs Times and Wisbech Standard.

The World Health Organisation has said face masks are only effective to reduce the spread of coronavirus by infected people.

People with symptoms must isolate themselves from everyone including their own family so they must not be out amongst other people.

A few people may be asymptomatic and they could effectively wear masks to protect other people but otherwise masks will not protect anyone reliably and could give a false sense of security.

Regular hand washing and staying two metres or more away from other people and at home as much as possible are much better and more effective options.

Permitted activities away from home are not extensive and are not ideal but better than being totally locked in.

There are masses of things to be done at home other than all the usual routine tasks.

Digging out old photographs and labelling them whilst you can remember where they where and who the people in the images are. If a date can be added so much the better.

This will give reason to contact friends and relations in those photos to get more details.

There is nothing sadder than clearing the home of a loved one who has passed away and finding a bundle of photos of unknown people enjoying themselves somewhere some time ago.

Growing plants can be very entertaining, most supermarkets have got seeds for sale but if you have no garden and use window boxes or plant pots (yoghurt pots are good) pick something that doesn’t get too big.

Competition with friends sending photographs on any media platform to see whose plants are doing best could be fun.

Simply taking regular photos to observe plant development is fascinating as some plants are fast growing and short lived whilst others are slow and steady.

Stay home, stay safe, protect the NHS.