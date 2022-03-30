News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Costa forced shut ‘due to problems with water in the store’ in March

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:05 AM March 30, 2022
Costa Coffee is closed today (March 30) in March town centre. 

Costa Coffee is closed today (March 30) in March town centre. - Credit: Google Maps

A popular Costa Coffee shop in Cambridgeshire has been forced shut “due to problems with water in the store” today.  

The March High Street store is closed today (March 30) as a result of the issue. 

Raechel Luty, store manager, said: “I’m just informing you all that Costa Coffee March will be closed today due to problems with water in the store.  

“This is hopefully getting fixed today.”  

Costa Coffee has been contacted for a comment.  


Cambs Live News
March News

Don't Miss

Historic fountain in March will be moved to allow for a major improvement project 

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson

Mountain of cash will move this fountain

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Artists impression of the proposed Aldi store for Eastrea Road, in Whittlesey.

Fenland District Council

Breakthrough as Aldi within a whisker of Whittlesey store

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The forensic tent on Gull Drove, Guyhirn

Cambs Live News

Driver, 31, arrested on suspicion of murder after man struck by van

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The Tesco superstore in March has reopened following technical difficulties. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Tesco superstore reopens after closure due to technical fault

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon