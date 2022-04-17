News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cottenham pub up in flames over Easter still open

Rosie Boon

Published: 10:05 AM April 17, 2022
The Chequers in Cottenham is still open following a large fire yesterday (April 16). 

The Chequers in Cottenham is still open following a large fire yesterday (April 16).

Family favourite, The Chequers pub in Cottenham went up in flames this Easter Bank Holiday weekend. 

The blaze started on Saturday (April 16) and residents could see the grey plumes of smoke across the village. 

Pubgoers reported the fire coming from the pub's 'pizza oven in the garden'. 

Large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the garden of the pub. 

Large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the garden of the pub.

The Chequers pub said: "As you may have heard or seen, there has been a small fire at The Chequers pub in Cottenham this afternoon.

"The cause of fire is still under investigation but it is suspected to be cause by faulty electric.

"Luckily no one was harmed in the process.

"We would just like to let all our customer know that the situation is under control and we decided to remain open as usual.

"So to all of you who would like to come in for a cold drink in the garden, treat yourself to a homemade pizza or even to put in a kind word in this sad situation, our doors are open to you."

