Advanced search

Council draws up plans to provide financial support and groceries for people self-isolating

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 September 2020

Plans to provide financial support and groceries for people self-isolating are being drawn up for Cambridgeshire. Picture: Annie Spratt/Unsplash

Plans to provide financial support and groceries for people self-isolating are being drawn up for Cambridgeshire. Picture: Annie Spratt/Unsplash

Archant

Plans to provide financial support and groceries for people self-isolating are being drawn up for Cambridgeshire.

The measures are part of a wider package of support being worked on by Cambridgeshire County Council.

The support package will be based on an assessment of each individual’s needs, and is part of “ensuring full compliance with the NHS Test and Trace programme”.

Those with a positive Covid-19 test, those with symptoms, or those who have had contact with the virus may need to self-isolate for 10 to 14 days. Full details of when to self isolate are available on NHS and government websites.

A report endorsed by the council’s communities and partnership committee on Thursday (September 3) said that, although self-isolation is generally for a period no longer than 14 days, it “must commence immediately upon contact.

This will mean that for many people they will not have the opportunity to shop for provisions or make arrangements for other household requirements. They may have caring responsibilities too, or be in a job that makes it difficult for them to self-isolate, or even prevents them from earning a wage.”

It adds: “We are anxious that there may be some people that are not able to self-isolate for financial reasons, and yet the need to self-isolate is essential to reduce the impacts of the pandemic.”

The council report says the work is an extension of the coordination hub set up to provide support across the county when the pandemic first started to impact on people’s lives. The hub works with staff and volunteers across councils and other groups and has provided support for some of the most vulnerable in the community throughout the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

The funding for the “financial hardship scheme” will come from the government’s test and trace service support grant, the council report says.

“The model in development would see referrals for financial support coming in locally, through whatever means appropriate, but then passed to the countywide hub team for determination,” the report says.

Cambridgeshire’s support hub has already been providing food and other supplies, support with shopping and household chores, and even a befriending scheme to reduce isolation and anxiety.

Details of the financial support that could be available are not yet available, but the communities and partnership committee heard that certain industries where workers cannot work from home or may be on zero-hours contracts, such as manufacturing and agriculture, will be the focus.

“The risk of not managing the infection rate is greater than the risk of the support being exploited,” has been one of the principles behind the hub’s work, the report says, although it adds “significant work has been undertaken to design the scheme so that it is not exploited or abused”.

The report also says people are encouraged to build their own support networks, but also says support must not be too difficult to access so that people disengage.

The report says “this wide range of support arrangements remains in rapid development”.

The council is working on wider plans on how it might reintroduce shielding should the need arise.

It is also calling on the government to give greater control of the county’s test and tracing over to local teams, citing a higher success rate in reaching people who may have been exposed to the virus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Famous faces hold car boot sale in Cambridgeshire for show on Netflix

Celebrities Joe Pasquale, Sam Thompson, Anthea Turner, Nancy Sorrell and Michelle Heaton held a car boot at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Police appeal after man is seen ‘acting suspiciously in park’

Did you spot a man acting suspiciously in West End Park in March on Monday at lunchtime? If so, you should call police on 101 quoting ref: 35/58963/20.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Famous faces hold car boot sale in Cambridgeshire for show on Netflix

Celebrities Joe Pasquale, Sam Thompson, Anthea Turner, Nancy Sorrell and Michelle Heaton held a car boot at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Police appeal after man is seen ‘acting suspiciously in park’

Did you spot a man acting suspiciously in West End Park in March on Monday at lunchtime? If so, you should call police on 101 quoting ref: 35/58963/20.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Council draws up plans to provide financial support and groceries for people self-isolating

Plans to provide financial support and groceries for people self-isolating are being drawn up for Cambridgeshire. Picture: Annie Spratt/Unsplash

Committee members ‘floored’ by village hall transformation thanks to donation

The previously “tatty” Mepal Village Hall has been transformed thanks to a funding grant of £11,000 from the Mick George Community Fund, administered through Grantscape. This is the floor from the south. Picture: MEPAL VILLAGE HALL COMMITTEE

Police appeal after man is seen ‘acting suspiciously in park’

Did you spot a man acting suspiciously in West End Park in March on Monday at lunchtime? If so, you should call police on 101 quoting ref: 35/58963/20.

Father and son join forces in coaching boost for Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech have signed Darryl Veenendaal (left) as a consultant coach and Adam Woods-McGrath (right). Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE