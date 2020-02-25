Advanced search

Cambridgeshire County Council approve zebra crossing on busy March road despite mixed reaction

PUBLISHED: 15:02 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 25 February 2020

The location of the zebra crossing on St Peter's Road, March, which was approved by Cambridgeshire County Council near the junctions of Eastwood Avenue and Elwyn Road. Picture: DAN MASON

The location of the zebra crossing on St Peter's Road, March, which was approved by Cambridgeshire County Council near the junctions of Eastwood Avenue and Elwyn Road. Picture: DAN MASON

A zebra crossing on a busy March road has been given the go-ahead.

The county council highways committee approved the St Peter's Road crossing near its junctions with Eastwood Avenue and Elwyn Road.

Approval came after residents were asked for their views - with a mixed response of those for and those against it.

One resident said the crossing would severely affect parking in the area but the council rejected this argument.

Traffic manager Sonia Hansen said: "There are already double yellow lines on all approaches to the St Peter's Road/Eastwood Avenue/Elwyn Road junction, so drivers are already unable to park on the lengths of road covered by zig-zag markings."

One objector believed "speed humps would be a better idea", but Ms Hansen replied: "Whilst road humps would reduce traffic speeds, they would do little to assist pedestrians."

Others said the crossing would make life safer for pupils heading to Neale-Wade Academy.

The crossing was considered as "quick win" by the council as part of a much wider and longer-term March Area Transport Study.

The council felt the crossing would also benefit both disabled and elderly people through adding supportive features, such as dropped kerbs.

