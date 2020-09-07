Bin collection lorry narrowly avoids entering Fenland river after leaving road

Pictures show the bin lorry just metres away from the Fenland river at Bedford Bank in Welney. Picture: Frances Woods Frances Woods

A council-contracted bin collection lorry narrowly avoided entering a Fenland river after leaving the road earlier this morning.

Pictures show the white and orange bin lorry just metres from the water at Bedford Bank in Welney, with collection staff stood safely from the vehicle.

Councillor Brian Long, leader of the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk confirmed no one was injured in the incident and that bins would still be collected.

Cllr Long, who is also cabinet member for environment, said: “I’m pleased there were no injuries at the incident and know the contractor will carry out a full investigation.

“It was a brown bin collection lorry that came off the road but colleagues will be joining the crew in that area today.

“All black and brown bins will be emptied as scheduled.”

One commuter heading to work when the lorry got stuck joked on social media “guess I’m working from home today”, after sharing a picture of the ordeal.

The lorry had to be towed from the bank by a recovery truck.