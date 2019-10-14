Advanced search

Council bosses in Fenland to find new ways to provide affordable housing and investment

14 October, 2019 - 19:10
Affordable housing system in Fenland is 'broken' say FDC council bosses. Pictured is chief executive Paul Medd with council leader Chris Boden. Picture: FDC

Affordable housing system in Fenland is 'broken' say FDC council bosses. Pictured is chief executive Paul Medd with council leader Chris Boden. Picture: FDC

Archant

Council leader Chris Boden pledged to find new ways to provide affordable housing in Fenland after admitting the current system "is broken".

Affordable housing system in Fenland is 'broken' say council bosses at FDC scruntiny meeting. Picture: CLARE BUTLERAffordable housing system in Fenland is 'broken' say council bosses at FDC scruntiny meeting. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

He was addressing the overview and scrutiny committee of Fenland Council as it held its annual 'state of the nation' meeting with both the leader and with the chief executive Paul Medd.

Both agreed there was not a "simple solution" to Fenland's "disappointing" affordable housing figures - but that they were working with other authorities for advice on how to move forward.

Cllr Boden said: "The system with affordable housing is broken.

"What we have at the minute does not work, so we will be coming up with a number of different methods to make it work which could be changes to ownership and way of construction.

Affordable housing system in Fenland is 'broken' say council bosses at FDC scruntiny meeting. Picture: CLARE BUTLERAffordable housing system in Fenland is 'broken' say council bosses at FDC scruntiny meeting. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

"We are working with other authorities than just Fenland.

"This is not something we are being passive about but we are doing this aggressively.

"There are not any simple solutions but a number of different things will be tried to get these numbers up.

"This is a problem across the nation and we need to look at different types of ways we can deliver these houses."

During the meeting both the leader and chief executive promised "significant investment" into the district while stepping up efforts to get more affordable housing.

A "pipeline of savings" is set to fill the financial void in Fenland over the next four years including a six figure sum of money to be brought in from a new investment strategy, it was revealed.

Members also pressed on making sure that any financial deficits were met in the longer term.

But Cllr Boden remained hopeful, reassuring that "the coming years of 2021, 22 and beyond were very much in his mind".

He said: "We are going to deliver a pipeline of savings in future years.

"This is not a promise that there will be no increase in council tax it's an assumption so that we have a baseline of 0 rather than an increase.

"We will have a commercial investment strategy which will get significant investment which will lead to a six figure sum along with a one-off windfall in November."

Concerns were raised about the money that is spent on any future external expertise for projects, but Cllr Boden boasted "I don't think there is much beyond our capabilities".

"We are also having on-going talks with businesses that might set up or relocate to Fenland," he added.

The council's key achievements were also presented with chair Cllr Alex Miscandlon praising FDC for their "excellent attitude".

Mr Medd said that significant upgrades to three rail stations in the Fens were being discussed.

He said: "We will continue to move forward.

"The big thing for us has been the amount of external funding over the past two to three years.

"We are also looking at significantly upgrading three stations in the Fens.

"Apprenticeships are also incredibly important, but it is not just the funding for the training it's the cost of paying the individuals that we want bringing in."

FDC already has already has apprentices in administration, HR and accountancy roles.

Cllr Booth emphasised that there needed to be more of a link between recognising what happens in the villages and towns.

"There needs to be more of a balance," he said.

Cllr Rob Skouding, who is also mayor of March, raised his concern about Wisbech Port.

"We are aware that there has been a drop in vessels coming in," Cllr Boden said.

"There are considerable conversations on where we are and what could change there.

"We are looking at the whole asset to get things better for everyone."

Protecting the Fenland countryside, nature and reducing our carbon footprint was also said to be part of the local plan.

The committee approved minutes of their previous meeting when Cllr Gavin Booth had asked if they council could done more in relation to housing enforcement.

Cabinet member Cllr Sam Hoy said that while a 'tougher' approach could have been taken, the council had focused on educating landlords as opposed to taking enforcement action initially.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Go slow! Farmers cause carriageway closure in Wisbech after leaving mud all over A1101

The state of the A1101 on Saturday, October 12 after farmers left mud all over the road during work at a nearby field. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Huh?! Land Rover lands on its side while HGV lorry leaves road on same road at same time in separate incidents

Two vehicles crashed on Gull Road, Guyhirn at the same time in unconnected incidents on Monday, October 14. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Young driver escapes serious injury after her car leaves the A605 at Whittlesey and hits a lamp post

Aftermath of the crash at Whittlesey when a car hit a lamp post. The driver escaped serious injury. Picture; FEN COPS

Police stop Cambridgeshire teen in street on suspicion of drugs misuse and find him in possession of HUGE knife

This huge blade was found on a teenager in Cambridgeshire on Friday, October 11. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

March restaurant owner helps raise £200 for Alzheimer’s Society at charity football match with Benwick Athletic FC

Score! A total of £200 was raised for Alzheimer’s Society at a charity football match on Sunday, October 13. Picture: Supplied/Claire Smethurst

Most Read

Go slow! Farmers cause carriageway closure in Wisbech after leaving mud all over A1101

The state of the A1101 on Saturday, October 12 after farmers left mud all over the road during work at a nearby field. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Huh?! Land Rover lands on its side while HGV lorry leaves road on same road at same time in separate incidents

Two vehicles crashed on Gull Road, Guyhirn at the same time in unconnected incidents on Monday, October 14. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Young driver escapes serious injury after her car leaves the A605 at Whittlesey and hits a lamp post

Aftermath of the crash at Whittlesey when a car hit a lamp post. The driver escaped serious injury. Picture; FEN COPS

Police stop Cambridgeshire teen in street on suspicion of drugs misuse and find him in possession of HUGE knife

This huge blade was found on a teenager in Cambridgeshire on Friday, October 11. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

March restaurant owner helps raise £200 for Alzheimer’s Society at charity football match with Benwick Athletic FC

Score! A total of £200 was raised for Alzheimer’s Society at a charity football match on Sunday, October 13. Picture: Supplied/Claire Smethurst

Latest from the Cambs Times

Council bosses in Fenland to find new ways to provide affordable housing and investment

Affordable housing system in Fenland is 'broken' say FDC council bosses. Pictured is chief executive Paul Medd with council leader Chris Boden. Picture: FDC

50 pupils with special educational needs could be among first to make their own way to school in cost saving/ training plan by county council

SEND pupils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough could be taught to travel to school independently in a bid to save nearly £11,000 per pupil per year, Most currently use taxis.

Bailey “helps put Brexit in context - he seems more interested in a walk than my updates on the backstop” says Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay

“At home, Bailey our dog helps put Brexit in context,” says Steve Barclay. “He seems more interested in a walk than my updates on the backstop

Demolition of 11 and 12 High Street, Wisbech, ‘regrettable’ but now all agree retention not an option as council gives green light for removal

Fenland District Council has agreed to the demolition of 11-12 High Street, Wisbech; 15 flats and a shop on the ground floor most likely to be built there. Picture; ARCHANT

Huh?! Land Rover lands on its side while HGV lorry leaves road on same road at same time in separate incidents

Two vehicles crashed on Gull Road, Guyhirn at the same time in unconnected incidents on Monday, October 14. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists