Published: 12:50 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 12:54 PM February 2, 2021

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council has launched a ‘Stand Firm’ campaign against Covid-19 complacency. - Credit: YouTube/Cambridgeshire County Council

A new council-run campaign urging residents to follow Covid-19 rules features real stories of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Stand Firm’ campaign by Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council encourages people to help the fight against the virus.

Two local people, a social worker and loneliness campaigner, speak about their experiences of COVID and the effect it has had on them.

Social care team manager Kim Wright and loneliness campaigner Andy Nazer are filmed as they recover from COVID.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “It has never been more important to stand firm and stick to the rules.

“We owe this to ourselves, our loved ones - and the NHS. This campaign drives home the message that this is not the time for complacency.

“Our resolve must be stronger than ever. Only by sticking to the rules will we begin to see a return to normality.

“This is still some way off, but we can all play our part by following Kim and Andy’s example and standing firm. We can do this together.”

For more information, visit: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/residents/coronavirus/stand-firm