Safety first says council as part of cemetery programme
- Credit: FDC
Tests are being carried out at cemeteries across Fenland in a bid to maintain public safety.
Memorial safety inspections are being taken by trained staff, on behalf of Fenland Council (FDC), on all memorials and headstones as part of an ongoing programme.
The programme helps to ensure memorials and headstones are not at risk of falling over and possibly injuring someone.
Councillor Peter Murphy, FDC’s portfolio holder for cemeteries, said: “We appreciate that testing and making safe memorials may cause upset to bereaved families.
“We apologise for any inconvenience, but the safety of those people visiting cemeteries has to be our priority.”
Public notices are placed at cemeteries before any action is taken.
Any memorials that are unstable will be laid down, while others with some movement will be made safe by securing temporary support while a family member is traced.
Most Read
- 1 The 2022 Tesco due in Chatteris is the delayed 2015 service
- 2 House fire in town was ‘accidental’
- 3 Ruth Neave clashes with defence QC in Rikki murder trial
- 4 Caravan park plans will 'provide wider benefit', says applicant
- 5 Newborn baby's death due to hospital 'neglect', inquest rules
- 6 Car fire was ‘accidental’
- 7 Highways stall decision on Aldi supermarket
- 8 Man admits assault that left victim in 'critical condition'
- 9 Man arrested after drugs raids in town
- 10 Jail for drunk driver who killed cyclist after knocking him off his bike
An FDC spokesperson said: “Although memorials remain the responsibility of the family, the council has a legal duty to ensure the safety of visitors to its cemeteries.
“Memorial owners who find their headstone laid down can employ the services of a memorial mason to have the memorial safely reinstated.”