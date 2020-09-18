Council mission to helping the homeless across Fenland receives nearly £200,000 more funding

Rough sleepers who have been housed across Fenland during the coronavirus pandemic will continue to be helped after more council funding was secured.

Fenland District Council (FDC) have said they will be able to carry on providing accommodation and support for the district’s most vulnerable after they received £198,000 following a successful bid to the government’s next steps programme (NSAP).

With the funding, the council can continue to provide short-term housing and immediate support, including healthcare, employment advice and welfare support in a bid to help more people’s lives.

Cllr Samantha Hoy, FDC’s portfolio holder for housing, said: “This vital funding will enable us to continue providing a roof over their heads and intensive, targeted support to help turn their lives around for good.”

A total of 57 rough sleepers were rehoused into emergency bed and breakfast facilities and hotels during the height of the Covid-19 outbreak.

FDC is also waiting on the outcome of a £567,000 bid to deliver 10 new one-bed supported homes for rough sleepers or those currently housed in emergency accommodation as well as an extra 30 rooms.

Cllr Chris Boden, leader of FDC, said: “This funding will help ensure that efforts to support rough sleepers during the pandemic have a lasting impact and demonstrates a significant commitment from the government to end rough sleeping for good.

“There was a lot of demand for these monies from councils across the country so I’m delighted Fenland has been successful in this first stream – recognising the substantial work being done in the district.”

So far, £161 million of funding has been made available by the government to provide 3,300 long-term supported homes in the next 12 months.

Applications are also now being considered for additional NSAP funding to provide supported homes, where successful bids are yet to be announced.

Cllr Hoy added: “There has been an extraordinary effort in Fenland to help vulnerable people off the streets during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our aim is to rehome people into safe, long-term housing and prevent the most vulnerable in our society from ever returning to rough sleeping.”

If you or someone you know is at risk of homelessness, contact FDC on 01354 654321 or for more information, go to https://www.fenland.gov.uk/homelessness.

