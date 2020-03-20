Advanced search

Residents urged to keep their distance by Fenland Council amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 March 2020

The Boathouse Business Centre in Wisbech will abide by the new distancing measures enforced by Fenland District Council. Picture: FDC

The Boathouse Business Centre in Wisbech will abide by the new distancing measures enforced by Fenland District Council. Picture: FDC

FDC

Residents are being told to keep their distance by Fenland District Council (FDC) to enable its customer services to continue running.

The council has introduced a number of social distancing measures in line with Government guidance at its customer service centres and community hubs to reduce social interaction and protect the health and safety of local residents and staff.

Customer service centres at Fenland Hall in March, the Boathouse Business Centre in Wisbech and community hubs in Chatteris and Whittlesey will abide by the following measures:

- Staff and customers to maintain a 2-metre distance from others, with the help of safety barriers

- Self-service at payment machines

- A limit of two customers at any one time

- All customers asked to use hand sanitisers and wipes as they enter

Councillor Steve Tierney, FDC’s cabinet member responsible for customer access, said: “We are thoroughly committed to keeping essential services operating for customers and supporting people, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, through this unprecedented period.

“As people begin the feel the effects of COVID-19, our role within the community becomes even more important.”

There are currently 21 out of 303 members of staff self-isolating in line with Government advice as of today (March 20), with many of those working from home.

The council’s waste and recycling services are operating as normal, but service delivery may need to change over the coming days, weeks and months as FDC urges residents to be patient.

Cllr Tierney added: ““We also need to protect the health and safety of local residents and staff, so we have introduced temporary measures at our customer service centres and hubs, in line with the Government’s social distancing advice.

“Please be assured that we are working extremely hard to ensure key services continue to function and that we are there to provide support. We are here to help.”

Customers are also being encouraged to request council services online at www.fenland.gov.uk where possible or by phone on 01354 654321.

Customers can also email the council on info@fenland.gov.uk or message via Facebook or Twitter.

Residents can get daily coronavirus updates at https://www.fenland.gov.uk/coronavirus and through the council’s Facebook and Twitter accounts (@FenlandCouncil).

This includes updates, advice and support for local businesses and to help those undertaking social distancing or self-isolation.

