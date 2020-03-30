Fenland District Council brings residents together during coronavirus pandemic with response hub

Councillor Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, is encouraging more volunteers to help with the scheme. Picture: FDC Archant

A new service is bringing together volunteers, support groups and partners across Fenland to help those most at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fenland District Council’s COVID-19 response hub is coordinating help and support throughout the district to ensure the most vulnerable members of the community can access critical support as soon as they need it.

The hub took over 300 calls in its first three days since its launch last week, with callers being signposted to more than 50 known support services.

The lines and email are manned by the council’s customer services staff, and staff who have been repurposed from non-critical services and quickly trained to provide support and signpost accordingly.

Councillor Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, said: “We’ve had a magnificent response from volunteers, support groups, partners and town and parish councils and I’d like to thank all of them for getting involved and pulling together in this time of need.

“Our district prides itself on its strong community spirit and now, more than ever, we need to tap into that and look after and support each other.

“If there are other volunteers and groups out there who can help others, particularly the more vulnerable members of our society, I would urge them to come forward too.”

The hub focuses on helping people with food shopping, collecting medicines and other supplies, and friendly phone calls for those feeling lonely, by providing details of a local voluntary service which can help them.

It also liaises with other statutory, voluntary and community organisation partners to ensure other needs, including health and social care, are met as quickly as possible.

Its dedicated helpline – 01354 654321 – is open 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-12pm on Saturday. Requests for help can also be emailed to covid19@fenland.gov.uk.

You can register as a volunteer at https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/residents/coronavirus/covid-19-coordination-hub-your-community-needs-you.