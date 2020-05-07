Advanced search

Rough sleepers are rehoused in council response to coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 May 2020

Rough sleepers have been offered temporary accommodation by Fenland District Council as part of its effort to tackle homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

Rough sleepers across Fenland have been rehoused as part of the district council’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 51 rough sleepers have been offered temporary accommodation in hotels as well as bed and breakfast facilities to help protect them from the spread of COVID-19.

The council will also continue its ongoing support and engagement in relation to rough sleepers and rehousing once lockdown measures have been eased.

The support available to those engaging with the council’s homelessness reduction services includes treatment programmes and financial advice as well as assistance in applying for settled status and universal credit.

Cllr Samantha Hoy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for housing, said: “Rough sleepers are especially vulnerable in this pandemic as they are three times more likely to experience chronic health conditions and are not able to self-isolate if they show symptoms.”

“It is vitally important that we not only work to make sure all rough sleepers are safe during these unprecedented times, but that we also use this opportunity to engage with them and ensure they are ready to be permanently rehoused after the lockdown ends.

“We are working hard to ensure that nobody needs to return to the streets once this is over and we are awaiting further Government guidance and financial support to help make that happen.”

If you or someone you know is at risk of homelessness, contact Fenland District Council as soon as possible on 01354 654321 or for more information, go to https://www.fenland.gov.uk/homelessness.

