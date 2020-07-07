Less than per cent of Fenland’s street signs replaced each year, council reveals

Fenland District Council said they received three reports of faulty street name plates in Chatteris in the last 12 months. Pictures: BRIAN HEMMENT Archant

Under four per cent of street signs across Fenland are replaced each year, with only three signs in one town to have been reported in the last 12 months, it has been revealed.

Around 70 street name plates (SNPs) are replaced by Fenland District Council (FDC) annually, out of approximately 2,000 located on roads across the district adopted by Cambridgeshire County Council.

According to FDC, there are around 181 adopted roads in Chatteris, where in the last year, have received just three reports where SNPs needed replacing and one request to repaint or refurbish an SNP.

A spokesperson for FDC said: “The council is not aware of any proposals for members of the public or Chatteris Town Council to repaint some of the town’s SNPs, and the team has not yet been approached in this respect.

“FDC is not responsible for SNPs on unadopted roads – these remain the responsibility of either the developer, land or property owner or those that derive benefit.”

Concerns about the condition of some of Chatteris’ street signs were raised by Cllr Julie Smith, of Chatteris Town Council, who decided to repaint the SNP on New Road in a bid to revive the town’s character.

Cllr Smith said she spoke to FDC about whether the cast iron SNP at West Park Street could be taken down and repaired, which is now being dealt with.

The FDC spokesperson said: “We do look to repaint, where possible, cast iron SNPs which are often attached to the side of buildings and on listed properties.

“This needs to be done with the owner’s consent and, for the most part, painting is done in-situ to avoid property damage.

“Where this is not possible the SNP is taken away to be refurbished. In some cases, we will look to relocate the SNP within the public highway if physically possible and/or if the property owner objects to a replacement SNP being attached to their property.”

The spokesperson said that residents should not attempt to repaint any SNPs, but do encourage members of the public to report any signs they want replacing.

They added: “Due to limited resource, we do not undertake routine scouts for damaged SNPs.

“However, if any damaged SNPs are spotted during the course of carrying out general inspection works for other assets, they are reported.”

To report a SNP, call Fenland District Council on 01354 654321, email info@fenland.gov.uk or visit https://www.fenland.gov.uk/article/10650/Street-Furniture-Problems.