Council road sweeper vehicle involved in collision with car

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:15 PM April 8, 2021    Updated: 3:39 PM April 8, 2021
Road sweeper crash March

The Fenland District Council road sweeper vehicle was involved in a crash with a car Dartford Road / Rookswood in March this morning. - Credit: Reader Submitted 

A Fenland District Council road sweeper vehicle was involved in a crash with a car, forcing it off the road and onto the pavement.  

Pictures from the scene show the FDC-branded vehicle in the middle of the pavement having been forced through the fence of a nearby home.  

The incident happened at around 11am on Thursday, April 8 on the junction of Dartford Road and Rookswood in March. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 11.05am with reports of a collision in Dartford Road, March. 

“The collision, which happened at the junction with Rookswood Road, involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a road sweeper. 

“Officers and paramedics attended the scene. The driver of the Corsa suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.”  

