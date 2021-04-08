Updated
Council road sweeper vehicle involved in collision with car
- Credit: Reader Submitted
A Fenland District Council road sweeper vehicle was involved in a crash with a car, forcing it off the road and onto the pavement.
Pictures from the scene show the FDC-branded vehicle in the middle of the pavement having been forced through the fence of a nearby home.
The incident happened at around 11am on Thursday, April 8 on the junction of Dartford Road and Rookswood in March.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 11.05am with reports of a collision in Dartford Road, March.
“The collision, which happened at the junction with Rookswood Road, involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a road sweeper.
“Officers and paramedics attended the scene. The driver of the Corsa suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.”
