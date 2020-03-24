Advanced search

Skate parks and play areas across Fenland closed due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:14 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 24 March 2020

West End skate park in March has been closed. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Play areas and skate parks across Fenland have been closed with immediate effect, but parks will remain open.

Benwick play area has also been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCILBenwick play area has also been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Fenland District Council has closed all facilities across the district in line with Government advice on closing outdoor recreation areas due to the coronavirus pandemic, including West End skate park in March.

The council’s decision comes in response to the Government’s update on the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday (March 23), after prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement of a nationwide lockdown.

Notices are also being put up to make communities aware, with gates on enclosed play areas being locked.

Cllr Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “Considering the current risk to public health, the availability of hand washing facilities and the difficulty in keeping children at a safe social distance, closing play areas will help to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“Fenland’s parks and open spaces are still open, but I encourage everyone to be responsible and stay at least two metres apart whilst they are using them for exercise, as per Government guidance.”

Cllr Steve Tierney, the council’s portfolio holder responsible for emergency planning, added: “The prime minister has implemented these measures to try and keep people safe and well during this difficult time.

“It is important that we all stay calm and work together to beat the coronavirus.”

The situation will be reviewed periodically.

