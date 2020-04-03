Fenland Council begin first round of Government grants to support businesses through coronavirus pandemic

Cllr Chris Boden alongside other members at Fenland District Council are processing the first round of Government grants to support businesses. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/ARCHANT Archant

Fenland District Council has started to process the first of the Government grants to help local businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

The council is expecting to give grants to around 1,500 to 2,000 eligible businesses in order to ensure millions of pounds worth of Government funding is distributed as soon as possible.

The grants of £10,000 or £25,000 are from the Government’s Small Business Grant Fund and the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund. The funding includes:

- Small business grant funding of £10,000 for all business receiving small business rate relief or rural rate relief, with a rateable value of £15,000 or less; or

- Grant funding of £10,000 for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses with property with a rateable value of £15,000 or below; or

- Grant funding of £25,000 for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses with property with a rateable value between £15,001 and £51,000

The council has sent letters and emails to businesses which may be eligible for funding. Businesses are being asked to complete a Business Declaration Form and confirm payment details to ensure the grants can be paid.

Cllr Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council and portfolio holder for finance, said: “I’m delighted that we have started to process the first payments, which will reach businesses’ bank accounts early next week.

“Supporting our local businesses is a key priority for us right now – this is an extremely challenging and concerning time for our businesses and we are here to help them through this crisis.”

Cllr Boden added: “If your business is eligible to receive a grant, you will receive a letter or email with more details and a Business Declaration Form.

“You’ll need to complete this form and confirm your payment details so we can get this financial support to you as soon as possible.”

Councillor Ian Benney, the council’s portfolio holder for economic growth, said: “We are doing everything in our power to make the process of accessing these vital grants as smooth as possible and I would urge businesses to pay close to attention to the detail in their letters/emails.

“We have staff on hand to support businesses with any help and advice they may need in completing their declarations.”

Businesses which do not receive a letter or email in the next couple of days, but think they are eligible for a grant, can download the necessary documentation from the council’s website at https://www.fenland.gov.uk/coronavirusbusinessgrants.

Anyone needing support can contact the council on 01354 654321. Advice is also available at https://www.fenland.gov.uk/coronavirusbusinessadvice.