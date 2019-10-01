Advanced search

Council proposes change to how they calculate council tax for people claiming Universal Credit

01 October, 2019 - 17:30

Archant

A change in how Fenland District Council (FDC) calculates council tax for people claiming Universal Credit could give residents more certainty over their bills.

The single monthly payment which was rolled out in Fenland in 2018 replaced and combined a number of benefits.

FDC's current scheme means working-age people who access support because

of a low income can claim up to 91.5 per cent off their council tax, depending on their individual circumstances.

However, as people claiming Universal Credit have an income that can rise and fall

each month based on their latest earnings from employment, under the existing scheme the amount of council tax people are expected to pay can also regularly change.

FDC say to provide people with "more certainty over their bills", they are proposing that people claiming Universal Credit will not see a change in their council tax unless their weekly income changes by more than £15, or £65 in a month.

It would not apply to people who have reached state pension age or are not on Universal Credit as other provisions achieve similar outcomes.

Members of the public are being invited to share their views on the council's plans to change their scheme.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Chris Boden, leader of the council, said: "This is about providing greater certainty to people claiming Universal Credit so they know week in and week out what their council tax bill will be.

"This will help people to manage their finances better and is one of the ways we are seeking to support potentially vulnerable local people and help them avoid falling into debt.

"I'd encourage people to complete the survey to have their say and let us know what they think of the proposals."

The new approach would mean that small changes in income would not trigger a reassessment of council tax support, so Universal Credit claimants know how much their council tax will be and can more easily manage their finances.

If agreed, the change would come info affect from April next year.

While the change is expected to help the vast majority of claimants, the proposals also make provision for people who may be disadvantaged by a single change in the year, by giving the council the flexibility to not apply the new £15 tolerance rule on a case-by-case basis.

A consultation on the proposals is open now until November 10 2019 at

www.fenland.gov.uk/consultations or in hard copy at one of the customer service centres or community hubs.

Results from the consultation will be taken into account before the final proposal

is put forward for consideration by councillors in early 2020.

Most Read

Cashier attacked - and taken to hospital - as suspected shoplifters smash up BP garage in March

Cordoned off, the BP garage in Dartford Road, March, where a cashier was attacked by a suspected shoplifter on Sunday. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Flood warning closes North Bank in Whittlesey

A flood warning has closed North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

‘If you’re feeling low then set yourself a challenge’ – Chatteris man to take on 10th half marathon of the year in fight against male suicide

Craig Cheetham, 42, set himself the task of running one half marathon a month in aid of charity last Christmas. He will take on his 10th this month. Picture: SUBMITTED

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Most Read

Cashier attacked - and taken to hospital - as suspected shoplifters smash up BP garage in March

Cordoned off, the BP garage in Dartford Road, March, where a cashier was attacked by a suspected shoplifter on Sunday. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Flood warning closes North Bank in Whittlesey

A flood warning has closed North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

‘If you’re feeling low then set yourself a challenge’ – Chatteris man to take on 10th half marathon of the year in fight against male suicide

Craig Cheetham, 42, set himself the task of running one half marathon a month in aid of charity last Christmas. He will take on his 10th this month. Picture: SUBMITTED

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Cambs Times

Community awaits post mortem on man in his 80s following arrest of two teenage girls on suspicion of murder

Pat Morran, a photo from his younger days. Mr Moran died on Saturday following an incident at his home in Waterlees, Wisbech, Two teenage girls have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture; FACEBOOK

Council proposes change to how they calculate council tax for people claiming Universal Credit

Staffies still most neglected dog as RSPCA rescues 121 from abuse in Cambridgeshire

The RSPCA rescued 121 dogs from abuse and neglect in Cambridgeshire last year. Bear is in need of a home at Block Fen Animal Centre. Picture: RSPCA

‘Health check’ recommends cutting market days in Wisbech and separating car boot sales – perhaps moving them to ‘outer town car park’

Wisbech market in full swing. Now a new report has made recommendations about changes that it feels are necessary. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

X Factor winner Matt Terry leads cast of Madagascar the Musical at New Theatre in Peterborough

X-Factor winner Matt Terry leads the cast of Madagascar the Musical, which is at Peterborough’s New Theatre from Wednesday October 2 to Sunday October 6. Picture: NEW THEATRE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists