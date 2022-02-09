The council tax increase was approved at a full council meeting on February 8 (pictured) with the majority of councillors voting in favour of the proposals and the proposed budget. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

Council tax will rise for Cambridgeshire households from April after councillors approved a maximum increase of its share of the tax yesterday (February 8).

The total 4.99 per cent increase will mean those living in a Band C household will pay £62.08 more a year.

The increase is part of the first budget put forward by the joint administration at Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC), and was proposed to close the budget gap for 2022/23 without dipping into council reserves.

At the full council meeting on February 8, the leader of CCC Lucy Nethsingha told the meeting that by taking steps to close the budget gap, they’ll be able to protect essential services needed by vulnerable groups.

Cllr Nethsingha recognised the difficulties being faced by many households in the county, and said the council would offer a “safety net” for the most vulnerable.

Explaining some of the support being put in place, she said: “There is the household support fund, with a £20 payment now available to all 39,000 Cambridgeshire people on universal credit.

“There’s also additional help if people need it with specific bills or replacement of essential things like cookers, washing machines or fridges.

“A pledge to continue to fund free school meals for £15 a week for each eligible child throughout the school holidays, and a 100 per cent council tax rebate for care leavers until they are 21.”

Increasing council tax by the maximum amount was met with backlash from the Conservative opposition councillors.

Cllr Mark Goldsack described the decision to raise council tax as “taking money out of the pockets of residents in Cambridgeshire and putting it in CCC’s bank account”.

Cllr Joshua Schumann echoed this, adding: “We’ve heard comments today about flooding, both in its literal terms and figuratively in the financial storm that we face.

“I do not deny that the financial storm is one that this authority will be challenged by, but that storm is looming on the doorsteps of all our residents.”

Speaking in support of the budget, Cllr Alex Bulat told the meeting that she and residents she had spoken to would be happy to pay the increase in order to help support services.

“I would say in this debate that yes I am happy to pay that extra £1 a week in my council tax bill because I do recognise that there are people in much more difficult situations that me.”

The council tax increase was approved, with the majority of councillors voting in favour of the proposals and the proposed budget.

How much each band will pay in council tax from April for CCC services

A - £979.74

B - £1,143.03

C - £1,306.32

D - £1,469.61

E - £1,796.16

F - £2,122.77

G - £2,449.35

H - £2,939.22