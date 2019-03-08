Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New Fenland Council leader Chris Boden pledges to freeze council tax and it will only rise in next four years 'as a last resort'

PUBLISHED: 11:10 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 19 July 2019

Cllr Chris Boden, the new leader of Fenland District Council, whose council tax motion could pave the way for a four year freeze for Fenland council tax payers. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/ARCHANT

Cllr Chris Boden, the new leader of Fenland District Council, whose council tax motion could pave the way for a four year freeze for Fenland council tax payers. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/ARCHANT

HARRY RUTTER

New leader Chris Boden hit the floor running by pledging four years free of council tax rises in Fenland.

Cllr Boden, who won the leadership of Fenland Council after May's local elections, pledged that raising council tax in any of the next four years "will be our last resort".

His motion won support from councillors when it was presented to yesterday's (Thursday) full council meeting.

Cllr Boden said the council had frozen council tax for this year but in February councillors had been told the medium term plan showed a 1.98 per cent rise through to 2023/24.

That will now be amended in the light of his challenge to fund the cash to plug any likely deficit.

Cllr Boden said that in five out of the last eight years, the council has approved budgets with no council tax increase.

You may also want to watch:

"This is a record of which the council can be proud, given the financial constraints which Fenland, as well as all other councils, has had to work within," he said.

"It is the ambition of this administration to maintain zero per cent increases in council tax throughout the medium term financial strategy period for the benefit of residents. "However, it is recognised that the council continues to face significant financial challenges and uncertainties that may not allow this ambition to be met."

He added: "Members of the council need to act responsibly each year when setting the precept to balance the ambition of achieving a 0 per cent council tax rise with the legal need to balance the budget.

"Nevertheless, raising council tax in any of the next four years will be our last resort, as we believe that we have a duty to minimise the financial effects of council tax on all of Fenland's households."

Cllr Gavin Booth (Lib Dem) said the council needs to think carefully about how it is going to fill its funding gap from central government, and felt Cllr Boden's motion was putting "the cart before the horse".

But Cllr Steve Tierney (Con) said he had long argued in favour of keeping council tax as low as possible.

"We may not always achieve a 0 per cent rise but the difference is people used to assume a rise- and now they don't".

Most Read

In Pictures: Students arrive in style for Neale-Wade Academy’s leavers’ prom

Glitzy! Neale-Wade Academy students arriving at the school�s annual Year 11 leavers� prom. Picture: Ian Carter

Parents’ anger as no school places in Chatteris mean children face 10-mile round trip to another school

Disgruntled parents in Chatteris have slammed council bosses after they were told their children as young as five will face a 10-mile round trip to a village school from September. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Jail for Manea paedophile who sent explicit images and encouraged ‘young boy’ to touch himself inappropriately

March paedophile Simon Martin has been jailed for two years after he sent explicit messages to who he believed was a young boy. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Royal helicopter with Duchess of Cornwall on board in near miss over the Fens with deHavilland aircraft from Chatteris parachuting school

A helicopter carrying the Duchess of Cornwall (inset) was involved in a near miss south of Wisbech with a de Havilland plane from Chatteris parachuting school. The Sikorsky S76 from the Royal Flight (pictured here on a recent trip) was taking the Duchess back to her home in Gloucestershire after last year's Sandringham Flower Show when the incident occurred. Picture: Nial Carson / PA / PA Images

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Most Read

In Pictures: Students arrive in style for Neale-Wade Academy’s leavers’ prom

Glitzy! Neale-Wade Academy students arriving at the school�s annual Year 11 leavers� prom. Picture: Ian Carter

Parents’ anger as no school places in Chatteris mean children face 10-mile round trip to another school

Disgruntled parents in Chatteris have slammed council bosses after they were told their children as young as five will face a 10-mile round trip to a village school from September. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Jail for Manea paedophile who sent explicit images and encouraged ‘young boy’ to touch himself inappropriately

March paedophile Simon Martin has been jailed for two years after he sent explicit messages to who he believed was a young boy. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Royal helicopter with Duchess of Cornwall on board in near miss over the Fens with deHavilland aircraft from Chatteris parachuting school

A helicopter carrying the Duchess of Cornwall (inset) was involved in a near miss south of Wisbech with a de Havilland plane from Chatteris parachuting school. The Sikorsky S76 from the Royal Flight (pictured here on a recent trip) was taking the Duchess back to her home in Gloucestershire after last year's Sandringham Flower Show when the incident occurred. Picture: Nial Carson / PA / PA Images

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Latest from the Cambs Times

New Fenland Council leader Chris Boden pledges to freeze council tax and it will only rise in next four years ‘as a last resort’

Cllr Chris Boden, the new leader of Fenland District Council, whose council tax motion could pave the way for a four year freeze for Fenland council tax payers. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/ARCHANT

Tributes paid to Ernie Thompson, former chief executive of Fenland District Council, who has died aged 86

Tributes have been paid to former Fenland Council chief executive Ernie Thompson who has died aged 86. Current FDC chairman Kay Mayor led the tributes to him at a full council meeting. Picture; FAMILY

Man arrested in Wisbech for having a knife in public

Man arrested in Wisbech for having a knife in public. Picture: FEN COPS TWITTER

Extent and scope of inquiry delays audit report into how Cambridgeshire County Council came to award farm tenancy to its deputy leader Roger Hickford

Cllr Roger Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambs County Council and rents Manor Farm, Girton, from the council. Cllr Lucy Nethsingha has raised transparency issues over when councillors knew of a commercial loan to Cllr Hickford and details of how the tenancy was granted. Picture: ARCHANT

Mayor James Palmer clashes with county council over Kings Dyke crossing project saying he will no longer accept ‘further delay and bungling’

Mayor James Palmer (left) has been very critical of Cambridgeshire County Council over delays to Kings Cross and says he will not accept
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists