Council tax set to rise by 1.97 per cent in Fenland

PUBLISHED: 11:40 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 20 February 2019

Fenland Council is set to see a 1.97 per cent rise in council tax. Picture: ARCHANT.

Archant

Council tax is set to rise by nearly two per cent in Fenland despite initial plans for a three per cent increase to meet estimated shortfalls in future years.

The 1.97 per cent increase for 2019/20 is set to be given the rubber stamp at meeting of the full council at Fenland Hall tomorrow (February 21).

However, just last month finance chiefs warned that a lower increase of 1.97 per cent could result in higher shortfalls, and in turn larger savings would be needed in each year to bring the budget into balance.

Interim chief finance officer Kamal Mehta said that if the council wished to take the benefit of the full increase of three per cent then “this was the year to do it”.

In the financial strategy report set to be discussed tomorrow, it states: “Given the scale of the challenges and uncertainties faced by the council, the financial forecasts represent a significant achievement and demonstrates the focus from members and officers in delivering the required savings.

“The council continues to focus on delivering quality services and to minimise the impact on front-line services.”

