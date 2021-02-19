Published: 12:55 PM February 19, 2021

This year's Census will, for the first time, be run predominantly online. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Residents across Fenland will be asked to complete this year’s Census, which will also be a year of firsts.

For the first time, the once-in-a-decade survey will be run predominantly online, with households receiving a letter with an access code allowing them to complete the questionnaire on their computers, phones or tablets.

The census will, for the first time, ask people whether they have served in the armed forces, as well as voluntary questions for those aged 16 and over on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Councillor Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, said: “There’s no other survey that gives as much information about our society and future needs, which is important in helping us understand the true impact of coronavirus and plan for post-pandemic recovery.”

Census day is on March 21, but households will receive letters with online codes allowing them to take part from early next month.

Results will be available within 12 months, while residents can also request a paper questionnaire.

For more information, visit: https://census.gov.uk/.