Advanced search

County councillor apologises after being caught smoking on camera during meeting

PUBLISHED: 17:52 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:52 07 July 2020

Ben Hatton

Cllr Barbara Ashwood has apologised after being caught smoking during a virtual meeting of the communities and partnership committee at Cambridgeshire County Council. Picture: SUBMITTED

Cllr Barbara Ashwood has apologised after being caught smoking during a virtual meeting of the communities and partnership committee at Cambridgeshire County Council. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

A councillor has apologised for smoking on camera during a virtual council meeting.

Liberal Democrat Barbara Ashwood was taking part in the Cambridgeshire County Council communities and partnership committee via video link from her own home on Thursday, July 2 when the incident took place.

The video is available to the public as the virtual meeting was broadcast live online, as all public council meetings have been since the government passed legislation to allow it during the pandemic.

A Conservative councillor, Lina Nieto, drew attention to the councillor smoking by posting a screenshot on Twitter and commenting that Cllr Ashwood was “having a smoke during committee”.

The incident drew criticism from the leader of the county council, Conservative Steve Count, who said on Twitter: “I can’t believe what I’m seeing. We have responsibility for public health!”

Cllr Barbara Ashwood has apologised after being caught smoking during a virtual meeting of the communities and partnership committee at Cambridgeshire County Council. Picture: SUBMITTEDCllr Barbara Ashwood has apologised after being caught smoking during a virtual meeting of the communities and partnership committee at Cambridgeshire County Council. Picture: SUBMITTED

He tagged the South Cambridgeshire Liberal Democrat group and said “inappropriate councillor behaviour when on council business”.

He added: “We run massive campaigns to help people pack up smoking. Cllr Ashwood is on official duty. That is an issue for me.”

Cllr Ashwood said: “I have apologised and Steve has accepted that apology.”

Online reaction to the incident was mixed.

Fellow Lib Dem councillor Amanda Taylor tweeted: “Count distracting us from the real issues. Barbara had just done a grand job at committee standing up for library staff being relocated to an isolated industrial park with no public transport links.

“I reckon she deserved a cigarette, in her own home, not affecting anyone else.”

The committee was deciding on plans to relocate the library service’s distribution centre away from Ascham Road in Cambridge to the Lakes Business Park in St Ives at the time.

Cllr Ashwood, who worked for the library service for 49 years, had argued the move may force people out of their jobs.

The chairman of the committee, Conservative councillor Steve Criswell, had defended the decision and said he hoped staff leaving the service could be avoided.

The county council budgeted more than £700,000 for its work on reducing smoking in the county last year.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suspected unlicensed music event gets go ahead from police officers who said there were ‘no issues’

The beginning of the party at Creek Fen in March on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Archant

Man charged with fraud and theft after distraction burglaries where victims reportedly lost £1,000

Anthony Smith, of Fenland Way, Chatteris, was charged with fraud and theft after being arrested in connection with three distraction burglaries where victims lost £1,000. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Cambs market food hall forced shut following two positive tests for coronavirus

The food hall at Peterborough Market is closed for a �deep clean� after two people connected with the venue tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Terry Harris

Most Read

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suspected unlicensed music event gets go ahead from police officers who said there were ‘no issues’

The beginning of the party at Creek Fen in March on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Archant

Man charged with fraud and theft after distraction burglaries where victims reportedly lost £1,000

Anthony Smith, of Fenland Way, Chatteris, was charged with fraud and theft after being arrested in connection with three distraction burglaries where victims lost £1,000. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Cambs market food hall forced shut following two positive tests for coronavirus

The food hall at Peterborough Market is closed for a �deep clean� after two people connected with the venue tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Terry Harris

Latest from the Cambs Times

Less than four per cent of Fenland’s street signs replaced each year, council reveals

Fenland District Council said they received three reports of faulty street name plates in Chatteris in the last 12 months. Pictures: BRIAN HEMMENT

County councillor apologises after being caught smoking on camera during meeting

Cllr Barbara Ashwood has apologised after being caught smoking during a virtual meeting of the communities and partnership committee at Cambridgeshire County Council. Picture: SUBMITTED

Investigation into complaint of racial profiling when Cambs police stopped man in Ely

A video showing the conversation between a black man and a police officer in Ely went viral last month during worldwide Black Lives Matter protests. The video was filmed by the motorist from inside his car (as shown). The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now started an independent investigation into the complaint of racial profiling. Picture: SUPPLIED

Fenland care home – previously locked down after resident tested positive for coronavirus – bans visitors ‘due to change in circumstances’

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech – which has already had a confirmed case of coronavirus – has banned visitors ‘due to a change in circumstances’. Picture: Barchester/carehome.co.uk

Councillor launches appeal to turn ‘very sad’ looking Georges pub into community asset

Councillor Jan French launched an appeal on social media for ideas to turn the empty Georges pub in March High Street into a community asset. Picture: Archant