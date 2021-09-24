Published: 12:15 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 12:50 PM September 24, 2021

Cllr David Connor (right) has slammed an application to build 47 homes in Doddington and said it is "beggar's belief". - Credit: FDC/Harry Rutter

A local councillor says it “beggars belief” that a fourth attempt is being made to build a new housing estate in Doddington.

Cllr David Connor, Fenland district councillor for Doddington and Wimblington, believes the village will not be able to manage any more large-scale developments.

“In my view, it will have a major impact on Doddington,” he said.

Ashwood Homes want to build 47 houses on land east of Bevills Close and north of Eastmoor Lane, having seen three previous applications to build there refused.

They say the estate will include nine affordable homes within a mixture of “two, three and four bed designs including bungalows”.

Ashwood Homes is looking to build 47 homes on land off Bevills Close in Doddington. - Credit: FDC

Ashwood Homes’ latest bid shows a scaling back from their initial 62 houses refused in 2016.

The company says this “gives more opportunity for additional amenity space both within the site and in respect to adjacent properties.”

But Cllr Connor believes infrastructure issues in the village could be increased with more houses.

“I think it’s beggars' belief they could build 47 homes there,” he said.

“Yes, there’s a couple of houses here and there, but not in the thirties, forties, fifties.

“Where is all the sewerage and other water going to go? Doddington is a small village, not a town.”

Cllr David Connor is firmly against plans to build 47 homes on land off Bevills Close in Doddington. - Credit: Harry Rutter

A flood risk assessment for the site said the risks are thought to be low.

Cllr Connor said he and other parish councillors were told by Anglian Water that there is enough room for foul sewerage water to flow.

But he said: “My view and some parish councillors believe the infrastructure needs to be improved.”

The application has raised many complaints from villagers.

One said “the local schools and amenities will not be able to cope”, while another said Doddington “is already experiencing a number of problems ranging from flooding and a lack of amenities”.

Ashwood Homes say the site “will not harm the wider landscape as it sits within the visual form of the village”.

But Cllr Connor believes the development is “putting the cart before the horse.

“The impact of this development, for me, would be exploiting our lack of infrastructure in foul water.”

Doddington Parish Council are due to hold a public meeting at the village hall about the development next month.