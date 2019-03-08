Watering cans are donated to Councillor Jan French for Eastwood Cemetery in March

Mayor Councillor Jan French with watering cans donated to Eastwood Road cemetery. Picture: JAN FRENCH Archant

Relatives and friends will be able to maintain their floral tributes beside gravestones in Eastwood Cemetery more easily after 15 watering cans were donated.

Mayor Councillor Jan French took the cans down after hearing how people struggled to water plants and had to take their own cans or bottles to the venue.

Cllr French said: “l would like to say an enormous thank you to Peter Wright and Phil Cole for the generous donation of 15 watering can for the use in Eastwood Cemetery.

“As the Mayor of March I was delighted to accept them and hope that they will not all disappear. Well done Peter and Phil.”

There are two taps in the cemetery where people fill up their own containers to water flowers and plants at grave sides.

Now they will be able to borrow a proper watering can which will be stored on a rack next to the taps.