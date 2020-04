Councillor warns of ‘heightened risk’ of domestic abuse across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus pandemic

Cllr Mark Goldsack believes there could be an increased risk of domestic abuse during the coronavirus pandemic.

There is a “heightened risk” of domestic abuse in Cambridgeshire during the pandemic, a councillor has warned as residents are reminded support services remain available during the lockdown.

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council said in a joint statement that reports of domestic violence increased by a third in Wuhan during its lockdown.

White Ribbon ambassador and lead member for community safety and domestic violence at Cambridgeshire County Council, Cllr Mark Goldsack, said: “As a White Ribbon ambassador, domestic abuse of all kinds is constantly on my mind.

“Under current rules for COVID-19, families will be under new and different pressures which could put vulnerable people in a heightened risk of domestic abuse.

“We want to make sure that despite the conditions our support services are available for those that may need them.

“Please stay safe and contact specialist support services or the police if you are suffering any form of domestic abuse, sexual violence or coercive behaviour.”

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse can call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or contact local specialist services.

Contact details for support agencies in each Cambridgeshire district can be found at https://www.cambsdasv.org.uk/website.

The councils have asked residents worried about a neighbour or friend to make sure they know where to access support and keep in telephone contact with them to make sure they are okay. In an emergency, always contact the police on 999.

SafeLives, a charity committed to ending domestic violence, has resources and advice available on its website at safelives.org.uk/news-views/domestic-abuse-and-covid-19.