Councillors question if combined authority bus pass policy 'discriminates against people with disabilities'

Members of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), scrutiny committee have questioned a bus pass policy that discriminates against certain people with disabilities. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER Archant

Members of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) scrutiny committee have questioned a bus pass policy that discriminates against certain people with disabilities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Speaking at their meeting (Monday), Cllr Jocelynne Scutt (Cambridge City Council), said: "We currently allow a bus pass to be issued to a person with a sight disability who is in employment, so that they may use that pass to get to work on a bus before 9.30am in the morning.

"I believe the original thinking behind this policy was that the person with the sight disability would be allowed to travel with a sighted person accompanying them on the bus.

You may also want to watch:

"However, other persons with disabilities who are in employment, other than those with sight disabilities, are not allowed to use their bus passes to get to work prior to 9.30am in the morning - and I can't figure out why this should be.

"I think this committee should raise this question when we discuss the draft budget transportation policy with the CPCA board."

Jon Alsop, head of finance CPCA, said: "There are a number of conversations going on at the moment to realign the transportation policy of the combined authority, and the point you raise will be among them.

"The director of transportation has looked at a number of new options which will be put to the board for further discussion."

Members agreed that they would raise the matter at the CPCA board meeting this Wednesday (January 29).