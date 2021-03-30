Published: 3:09 PM March 30, 2021 Updated: 3:55 PM March 30, 2021

Part of the campaigning by Cambridgeshire County Council. The hashtag #ThisDependsOnUs is being widely used. - Credit: CCC

Residents across Cambridgeshire are being urged to follow Covid-19 rules as lockdown restrictions ease.

Two households or groups of six can now meet outdoors while outdoor team sports can restart as stay-at-home restrictions came to an end on March 29.

Here is what residents can now do and what they should do, including over the Easter weekend:

- Outdoor gatherings - including in private gardens of either six people or two households are now allowed. Indoor gatherings are not permitted.

- Outdoor sports – activities that take place outdoors, such as tennis and basketball courts and open-air swimming pools are allowed to reopen, and people can take part in formally organised outdoor sports. This does not permit spectators.

Watch Dr Liz Robin, Director of Public Health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough talk about the need to show restraint and continue to follow the rules as lockdown restrictions are eased this week in her latest vlog 👇 pic.twitter.com/cjbqp6X9Fo — Cambridgeshire County Council (@CambsCC) March 30, 2021

- Work from home - people should continue to work from home where they can.

- Stay local –Residents are advised to stay local and minimise the number of journeys they make where possible, avoiding travel at the busiest times and on the busiest routes. People should also remember to take face coverings and sanitiser with them.

Cambridge University Boat Club women's crew train on the River Great Ouse near Ely. Spectators have been told to stay away from the area because of Covid-19 guidelines. - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

- Travel abroad - travel abroad is prohibited, other than for a small number of permitted reasons. Holidays abroad are not allowed, in order to manage the risk of imported variants and protect the vaccination programme.

- Remain cautious, even if you’ve had the vaccine - this is because the vaccine takes two to three weeks to work and for a full course, two doses are required.

It is still possible to catch COVID after having had the vaccine, so it’s important to continue with social distancing, handwashing and other safety measures.

Cambridge University Boat Club men's crew train on the River Great Ouse near Ely in Cambridgeshire ahead of the 2021 Boat Race, which residents are being urged not to attend. - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

- Ely Boat Race - This year the Boat Race between Cambridge and Oxford will be held near Ely as a closed sporting event, without spectators.

Fans are encouraged to follow BBC television coverage of the race as the riverbank and roads in the area will be closed to the public. Organisers are urging the public to “stay safe, stay away.”

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council have launched their #ThisDependsOnUs campaign, to remind people that Covid-19 guidelines still apply.

A toolkit has also been provided to encourage residents to stay safe over Easter.

This includes messaging aimed at adults and the Buddy the Bunny campaign, which offers ideas for families to keep children busy over the Easter break, such as egg hunts and online parties.