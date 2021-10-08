Published: 11:43 AM October 8, 2021

Cllr Susan van de Ven (left), vice chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s adults and health committee, and TV presenter and actor Stephen Fry have supported a national campaign to tackle mental health issues. - Credit: Archant/PA

County councillors have backed a national campaign aimed at improving people’s mental health amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The ‘Better Health – Every Mind Matters’ campaign, put together by the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities, offers residents a range of support to improve their mental health.

The campaign, backed by TV presenter Stephen Fry, provides residents with an NHS-approved mind plan and other services, such as tips on dealing with anxiety and videos to help young people look after their mental wellbeing.

Cllr Susan van de Ven, vice chair of the council’s adults and health committee, said: “We know that the pandemic has had a huge effect on people’s mental wellbeing.

“This is why I welcome the launch of Every Mind Matters to offer a wide range of support.”

Fifty per cent of people have been impacted by the pandemic, according to new research.

Cambridgeshire County Council also wants to use World Mental Health Day on October 10 to highlight support on offer to people across the county suffering a mental health crisis, as well as online resources.

TV presenter and actor Stephen Fry has also backed a national campaign aimed at tackling the mental health stigma in adults and young people. - Credit: PA

Anyone suffering a mental health crisis can call the First Response Service by calling NHS 111 (option 2).

People in Wisbech have not got the option 2 but can access the service via dialling 111.

For more information on the campaign, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/every-mind-matters/.

Referrals can be made to YOUnited, which offers help to children and young people with their emotional wellbeing and mental health, by a GP or any professional working with children or young people.

More information can be found at: https://www.cpft.nhs.uk/search/service/younited-195/.