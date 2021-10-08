Councillors support celebrity-backed drive to tackle mental health stigma
- Credit: Archant/PA
County councillors have backed a national campaign aimed at improving people’s mental health amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The ‘Better Health – Every Mind Matters’ campaign, put together by the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities, offers residents a range of support to improve their mental health.
The campaign, backed by TV presenter Stephen Fry, provides residents with an NHS-approved mind plan and other services, such as tips on dealing with anxiety and videos to help young people look after their mental wellbeing.
Cllr Susan van de Ven, vice chair of the council’s adults and health committee, said: “We know that the pandemic has had a huge effect on people’s mental wellbeing.
“This is why I welcome the launch of Every Mind Matters to offer a wide range of support.”
Fifty per cent of people have been impacted by the pandemic, according to new research.
Cambridgeshire County Council also wants to use World Mental Health Day on October 10 to highlight support on offer to people across the county suffering a mental health crisis, as well as online resources.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after cannabis worth £250,000 uncovered
- 2 Driver flees scene of three vehicle March crash
- 3 Alarm bells ring over rising Covid-19 cases in Cambridgeshire schools
- 4 Woman cyclist killed in A1307 lorry crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital
- 5 'Forgotten corner of Fenland' becomes safe at last
- 6 ‘Big thank you’ to Deborah as The One Show visits Whittlesey
- 7 Tattoo images could unlock mystery of man found dead
- 8 Hair salon ‘overwhelmed’ by response to Macmillan event
- 9 Christmas comes early as festive lights couple hold trial switch-on
- 10 Tattoo clue to man's identity
Anyone suffering a mental health crisis can call the First Response Service by calling NHS 111 (option 2).
People in Wisbech have not got the option 2 but can access the service via dialling 111.
For more information on the campaign, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/every-mind-matters/.
Referrals can be made to YOUnited, which offers help to children and young people with their emotional wellbeing and mental health, by a GP or any professional working with children or young people.
More information can be found at: https://www.cpft.nhs.uk/search/service/younited-195/.