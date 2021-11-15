Council calls for more 'lollipop' patrols amid Road Safety Week
- Credit: Supplied
Those that help improve road safety across Cambridgeshire are being recognised amid the need to fill school crossing patrols in the county.
To mark Road Safety Week between today (Monday) and November 21 organised by charity Brake, Cambridgeshire County Council is praising the work of volunteers to help promote safer journeys.
It is also recognising the work of school crossing patrols in the county.
Cllr Peter McDonald, chair of the county council’s highways and infrastructure committee, said: “Road safety is such an important issue.
“It is only right that we champion the many professionals and volunteers who are helping to protect lives and serious injuries.”
In Cambridgeshire, 180 junior and youth travel ambassadors help pupils identify what they think needs to change to improve road safety for their school, and to lead healthier lifestyles.
There are also 120 school streets closures volunteers who ensure the safety of pupils around school entrances.
There are four vacant school crossing patrol roles available:
- Lionel Walden Primary School, Doddington
- Fourfields Community Primary School, Yaxley
- Manea Community Primary School
- The Shade Primary School, Soham.
For more information, email: Andy.swallowe@cambridgeshire.gov.uk or on Road Safety Week, visit: https://www.brake.org.uk/road-safety-week.