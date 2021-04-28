Published: 12:55 PM April 28, 2021

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council held a ‘Tweetathon’ in a bid to raise awareness of rapid Covid-19 testing. - Credit: Twitter/@CambsCC

A collaborative ‘Tweetathon’ between Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council reached more than 100,000 people.

In a bid to promote and raise awareness of rapid Covid-19 testing, both councils took to Twitter to share promotional pictures and videos.

Dr Liz Robin, Director of Public Health for Cambridgeshire, explains why everyone should take a free rapid test twice a week and the different ways you can get tested#rapidtestcambs pic.twitter.com/YsEATRiQb2 — Cambridgeshire County Council (@CambsCC) April 23, 2021

Lasting all day, the ‘Tweetathon’ was held on both council Twitter accounts on Friday, April 23 and managed to reach a total of 114,259 users.

Twice-weekly rapid testing is a vital tool in helping to identify the 1 in 3 people with coronavirus showing no symptoms and potentially spreading it without knowing.



Are you doing it?



Find out more: https://t.co/pfgj4187ib #rapidtestcambs pic.twitter.com/4d1K9w64E7 — Cambridgeshire County Council (@CambsCC) April 23, 2021

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported the Tweetathon.

Rapid testing sites are open across the county today. Are you visiting to have a rapid test or to collect kits to complete at home?



Rapid test twice a week and help us return to a more normal way of life#rapidtestcambs pic.twitter.com/B8xhv0yuWU — Cambridgeshire County Council (@CambsCC) April 23, 2021

“Ever since the government announced that rapid testing is available for everyone we have actively worked to spread this message and encourage people to make twice-weekly rapid testing part of their regular routines.

What’s the difference between a PCR test and a lateral flow rapid test and how do they work?



Rapid testing can seem confusing but don’t worry – we've got a list of frequently asked questions and answers on our website here: https://t.co/QNNG3p88VQ #rapidtestcambs pic.twitter.com/p97FGujBtr — Cambridgeshire County Council (@CambsCC) April 23, 2021

You may also want to watch:

“By doing so, you are stopping the spread of Coronavirus and helping us all to get back to a more normal way of life.”

Gillian Beasley, chief executive of Cambridgeshire County Council & Peterborough City Council, is urging everyone to make twice weekly rapid testing part of your regular routine.



Watch her vlog below 👇



You can also view on YouTube: https://t.co/yfjiDmEfqE#rapidtestcambs pic.twitter.com/fmieJAlvd4 — Cambridgeshire County Council (@CambsCC) April 23, 2021

You can take a free rapid test at testing sites across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, collect home testing kits from testing sites and pharmacies or order kits for home delivery.

Make having a rapid test part of your regular routine twice a week. Get dressed, brush your teeth, take a rapid test.



By doing so you're helping us all return to a more normal way of life#rapidtestcambs pic.twitter.com/jtaadDoojM — Cambridgeshire County Council (@CambsCC) April 23, 2021

For more information on rapid testing, visit: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/rapidtesting