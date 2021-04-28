News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Council’s Covid-19 rapid testing ‘Tweetathon’ reaches over 100k

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:55 PM April 28, 2021   
Cambridgeshire County Council held a ‘Tweetathon’ in a bid to raise awareness of rapid Covid-19 testing. 

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council held a 'Tweetathon' in a bid to raise awareness of rapid Covid-19 testing. 

A collaborative ‘Tweetathon’ between Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council reached more than 100,000 people.  

In a bid to promote and raise awareness of rapid Covid-19 testing, both councils took to Twitter to share promotional pictures and videos.  

Lasting all day, the ‘Tweetathon’ was held on both council Twitter accounts on Friday, April 23 and managed to reach a total of 114,259 users.  

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported the Tweetathon. 

“Ever since the government announced that rapid testing is available for everyone we have actively worked to spread this message and encourage people to make twice-weekly rapid testing part of their regular routines.  

“By doing so, you are stopping the spread of Coronavirus and helping us all to get back to a more normal way of life.” 

You can take a free rapid test at testing sites across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, collect home testing kits from testing sites and pharmacies or order kits for home delivery. 

For more information on rapid testing, visit: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/rapidtesting  

