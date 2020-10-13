Advanced search

Community comes together to build new bike shelter for eco-driven primary school

PUBLISHED: 17:22 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 13 October 2020

All Saints Inter-Church Academy received funding for a new bike shelter which was constructed by volunteers from the school community. Picture: Andy Crawford

It was a community effort at an eco-friendly primary school after their newly funded bike shelter was installed entirely by volunteers.

All Saints Inter-Church Academy in March received funding from Cambridgeshire Couty Council after an issue was identified regarding a lack of cycle storage.

Members of the PTA and friends of the school came together to pay for decking and local builders Ridgeons donated post fix, gravel and cement.

The school had already received an “eye-watering” groundworks quote but after holding a consultation, they worked out an alternative affordable solution.

One school governor also donated one tonne of gravel, while local councillors, a school neighbour, a parent, a businessman, an ex-Royal Navy marine engineer and parent completed the build.

Cllr Ruth Johnson, a teaching assistant and member of the Fenland Green Party, helped spearhead the project and oversaw the build.

She said: “This has been a very successful demonstration of how the community can work together on a project.

“It benefits both the children of All Saints and the wider community, as sustainable travel reduces air pollution across the town.”

The installation was undertaken by Cllr Rob White, Brian Snell, Andy Crawford, Chris Mitchell, Johnnie Arnold and Phil Purse.

Cllr Johnson added: “Whilst the bike shelter installation was going on, we also had a working party of gardeners, removing the 7ft weeds which had grown since lockdown!

“The gardening team was led by Hayley Dolbear and included a number of parents, children and a volunteer from the local Fenland Green Party, Jon Carpanini.”

