'Vaxi taxi' scheme bids to bring vaccine success to Cambs



Daniel Mason

Published: 11:29 AM December 30, 2021
Cambridgeshire County Council launch Vaxi Taxi scheme

Daddy Cabs is one taxi firm that has signed up to Cambridgeshire County Council's 'Vaxi Taxi' scheme to help transport people to their Covid-19 jab. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

A taxi firm is hoping free lifts offered to those in need of a Covid-19 vaccine will become a success in a bid to return to normality. 

Daddy Cabs of Wimblington has signed up to the ‘Vaxi Taxi’ scheme, launched by Cambridgeshire County Council, which will initially run until the end of January. 

Simon Stiff, director at Daddy Cabs, said: “We will do our bit to let people know the opportunity is there and we will take as many people to their jabs as we can.” 

Customers who need to get to a vaccine centre for pre-booked or walk-in appointments can use taxi firms, such as Daddy Cabs, free of charge. 

The return journey must start within one hour of your appointment time in order to be eligible for free travel from the vaccine centre. 

“It’s about people getting the jab to try and find some normality,” said Simon. 

“We are hoping it will be a success and getting people that are rural to those vaccine centres.” 

To find your nearest taxi firm and for more details on the scheme, visit: https://bit.ly/3JwFTnW.  




