Couple caught 'having sex' in March park are being investigated for outraging public decency

Couple caught having sex in West End Park, March, are being investigated for outraging public decency Archant

A couple are now facing an investigation for 'outraging public decency' after they were caught having sex in West End Park in March.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Couple caught having sex in West End Park, March, are being investigated for outraging public decency Couple caught having sex in West End Park, March, are being investigated for outraging public decency

The pair were caught in the act on Saturday (May 25) at the park which has a play area for children as well as a skate park and swimming pool and library close to it.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 1.22pm on Saturday (May 25) with reports of two people engaged in sexual activity in West End Park, March.

Couple caught having sex in West End Park, March, are being investigated for outraging public decency Couple caught having sex in West End Park, March, are being investigated for outraging public decency

"Officers attended the scene, but the offence was no longer being committed when they arrived.

"They spoke to the two people about the allegations and a crime has been raised for outraging public decency."