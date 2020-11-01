Advanced search

Shop Local: Honesty the best policy for high street stalwart

PUBLISHED: 12:33 01 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 01 November 2020

Liam Bennett (pictured), who has worked at Lovell & Ward for 30 years, said that business continues to flow during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: IAN CARTER

Liam Bennett (pictured), who has worked at Lovell & Ward for 30 years, said that business continues to flow during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

They say honesty is the best policy, and for one of Chatteris’ high street stalwarts, that is well and truly the case.

It’s thought Lovell & Ward may have been trading since the 1800s, which they continue to do with aplomb during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Liam and Julie Bennett have been running the Chatteris branch, which sells curtains, carpets, blinds and vinyl, for 30 and 45 years respectively, and business has certainly not dried up.

“It is tough because of Covid, but we have to deal with it. In fact, we’re getting quite full for bookings in November! We are one of the lucky ones,” Julie said.

With protective measures in place, customers can feel safe as soon as they step into the store, which has been established for over 80 years, as they look to sustain a healthy reputation for years to come.

“The reason why we have grown over the years is down to our service and honesty, and it’s mostly down to word of mouth. It’s simple when you are honest,” Liam said.

We just do what is expected of us and do it to the best of our ability.

“Chatteris is a great place for people to shop; they are loyal, without a shadow of a doubt, and it is a pleasure to deal with them.”

Lovell & Ward is located on 36 High Street, telephone 01354 692209 or visit their website: http://www.lovellandwardchatteris.co.uk/.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Kings of the high street - and they hope a cut above the rest

Salih Solak (left), manager of Kings Barbers and Ugur Bozkurt are bidding for success since opening the business in July. Picture: Ian Carter

Shop Local: Supporting one another helps bakery grow a fine reputation

Tina Prior (pictured), owner of The Old Bakery on Market Hill, Chatteris, has reached out to other local businesses and the wider community in a bid to support one another. Picture: IAN CARTER

Shop Local: ‘I’m lucky I have a job I really love’ - Family persuasion does the trick for florist

Andrea Moat (pictured), owner of Elizabeth�s Florist in Chatteris, said she was unsure on whether to take over the business 15 years ago, which has started to show off seasonal decorations. Picture: IAN CARTER

Fish and reptile shop busier than ever despite Covid-19 pandemic

For Amwell Aquatics in Soham, the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in the fish and reptile shop?s busiest months to date - so much so that none of their six full-time members of staff were furloughed. Reporter Ben Jolley is pictured with one of the tortoises at Amwell Aquatics. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Shop Local: Family tea rooms ‘blown away’ by their impact

Nana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey (left), Lisa Fell (right) and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTER