They say honesty is the best policy, and for one of Chatteris’ high street stalwarts, that is well and truly the case.

It’s thought Lovell & Ward may have been trading since the 1800s, which they continue to do with aplomb during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Liam and Julie Bennett have been running the Chatteris branch, which sells curtains, carpets, blinds and vinyl, for 30 and 45 years respectively, and business has certainly not dried up.

“It is tough because of Covid, but we have to deal with it. In fact, we’re getting quite full for bookings in November! We are one of the lucky ones,” Julie said.

With protective measures in place, customers can feel safe as soon as they step into the store, which has been established for over 80 years, as they look to sustain a healthy reputation for years to come.

“The reason why we have grown over the years is down to our service and honesty, and it’s mostly down to word of mouth. It’s simple when you are honest,” Liam said.

We just do what is expected of us and do it to the best of our ability.

“Chatteris is a great place for people to shop; they are loyal, without a shadow of a doubt, and it is a pleasure to deal with them.”

Lovell & Ward is located on 36 High Street, telephone 01354 692209 or visit their website: http://www.lovellandwardchatteris.co.uk/.

