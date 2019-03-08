Suspected hare coursers reported to court after being spotted by RCAT officers on A141 between Chatteris and Doddington

Officers with three people stopped on suspicion of hare coursing between Chatteris and Doddington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Twitter/@FenCops

Three men have been reported to court on suspicion of hare coursing after they were spotted in a Fenland field.

Their mobile phones were seized and each male was reported for coursing by Cambridgeshire Police's Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT).

They were spotted in a field off the A141 between Chatteris and Doddington just before 11am on Tuesday, October 8.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called just before 11am with reports of hare coursing on the A141 between Chatteris and Doddington.

"Officers from the force's Rural Crime Action Team attended the area and located three men with dogs at the scene.

"The men were interviewed at the scene and reported to court, with a summons due to be issued in due course."

Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place is asked to contact police immediately on 999.

They are asked to provide officers with a description of the people involved, any registration numbers and vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.

The spokesman added: "Its important people don't confront hare coursers or put themselves at risk.

"If you have information about hare coursing and it's not currently happening, or have been a victim of the crime, please call 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

"If a crime is in progress call 999."

For more information and advice on hare coursing visit: www.cambs.police.uk/news-and-appeals/public-urged--help-tackle-hare-coursing