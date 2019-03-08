Boy, 5, 'showed great courage' after talking to teacher about how his abusive father beat him with a belt

The father of a five-year-old boy was arrested after his son told a teacher of being beaten by him with a belt. Picture; NSPCC Archant

A father beat his five-year-old son with a belt and was arrested by police after the child told his primary school teacher about the abuse, a court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boy was upset when he went to school July 23 last year and confided in his teacher that his father regularly beat him with his hand and a belt.

The teacher contacted social care services who informed police and an investigation began. When officers spoke to the boy he repeated what he had told the teacher and indicated he was hit on the head and back.

Following further questioning it was revealed the father, a 32-year-old man from Peterborough, also forced the boy to pose in stress positions.

Officers attempted to arrest the man when he arrived to pick his child up from school, but he fled the area and handed himself in the following day.

The man admitted child cruelty and escaping from lawful custody.

On Friday at Peterborough Crown Court the man was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 70 hours of unpaid work.

You may also want to watch:

DC Dianne Booth said: "The child in this case showed great courage to speak up about the abuse by talking to his teacher.

"The actions of his father were a breach of the upmost trust - attacking his own defenceless and vulnerable child.

"The decision made by the teacher meant a swift investigation could be launched by the police jointly with social care and the child safeguarded."

For more information on child protection visit www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection

An NSPCC spokesperson said: "This man subjected his son to violent, despicable abuse but thanks to the young boy's bravery in speaking out he was not allowed to continue getting away with it.

"No child should suffer at the hands of a parent which is why it's vital they are taught how to recognise and report abuse from an early age.

"But child protection is all of our responsibility so it's important for all of us to look out for the signs of neglect and abuse and act on any concerns immediately."

Adults concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk. Children can call Childline on 0800 1111 or visit www.chidlline.org.uk.