Published: 11:12 AM July 15, 2021 Updated: 11:19 AM July 15, 2021

Mercheford House Doctors Surgery in March, is one of the practice's enforcing its own rules following 'Freedom Day'. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A GP practice has announced that patients will be asked to continue attending appointments beyond ‘Freedom Day’ (July 19) wearing a face covering, as well as keeping a safe distance from others.

Mercheford House surgery, in March announced the news this morning (July 15).

It comes as the country prepares to open up on Monday (July 19) with most national restrictions being lifted by the Government.

Mercheford House Doctors Surgery in March, is one of the practice's enforcing its own rules following 'Freedom Day'. - Credit: NHS England

Washing hands and sanitising, wearing a face covering and social distancing amongst other patients will all be rules kept at Mercheford House Doctors in March. - Credit: Credit: Mercheford House

Many businesses like this local surgery though have taken it upon themselves to enforce their own rules following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The surgery believe keeping these regulations beyond ‘Freedom Day’ follows the national Infection Prevention Control (IPC) guidance for all healthcare settings and will help ensure the safety of its staff and patients at all times.

You may also want to watch:

The practice said: “We are following IPC Guidance and asking for all patients to continue to wear a face covering, unless you are exempt, and to follow social distancing when visiting our GP practice.

“Our Covid-19 secure measures remain in place.”



