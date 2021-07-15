Face masks and social distancing to continue at surgery after July 19
- Credit: GOOGLE MAPS
A GP practice has announced that patients will be asked to continue attending appointments beyond ‘Freedom Day’ (July 19) wearing a face covering, as well as keeping a safe distance from others.
Mercheford House surgery, in March announced the news this morning (July 15).
It comes as the country prepares to open up on Monday (July 19) with most national restrictions being lifted by the Government.
Many businesses like this local surgery though have taken it upon themselves to enforce their own rules following the Covid-19 pandemic.
The surgery believe keeping these regulations beyond ‘Freedom Day’ follows the national Infection Prevention Control (IPC) guidance for all healthcare settings and will help ensure the safety of its staff and patients at all times.
The practice said: “We are following IPC Guidance and asking for all patients to continue to wear a face covering, unless you are exempt, and to follow social distancing when visiting our GP practice.
“Our Covid-19 secure measures remain in place.”
