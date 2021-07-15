News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Face masks and social distancing to continue at surgery after July 19

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:12 AM July 15, 2021    Updated: 11:19 AM July 15, 2021
Mercheford House Doctors Surgery in March, is one of the practice's enforcing its own rules following 'Freedom Day'.

Mercheford House Doctors Surgery in March, is one of the practice's enforcing its own rules following 'Freedom Day'. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A GP practice has announced that patients will be asked to continue attending appointments beyond ‘Freedom Day’ (July 19) wearing a face covering, as well as keeping a safe distance from others.

Mercheford House surgery, in March announced the news this morning (July 15).

It comes as the country prepares to open up on Monday (July 19) with most national restrictions being lifted by the Government. 

Mercheford House Doctors Surgery in March, is one of the practice's enforcing its own rules following 'Freedom Day'.

Mercheford House Doctors Surgery in March, is one of the practice's enforcing its own rules following 'Freedom Day'. - Credit: NHS England

Washing hands, wearing a face covering and social distancing amongst other patients will all be rules kept at March Doctors

Washing hands and sanitising, wearing a face covering and social distancing amongst other patients will all be rules kept at Mercheford House Doctors in March. - Credit: Credit: Mercheford House

Many businesses like this local surgery though have taken it upon themselves to enforce their own rules following the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The surgery believe keeping these regulations beyond ‘Freedom Day’ follows the national Infection Prevention Control (IPC) guidance for all healthcare settings and will help ensure the safety of its staff and patients at all times. 

You may also want to watch:

The practice said: “We are following IPC Guidance and asking for all patients to continue to wear a face covering, unless you are exempt, and to follow social distancing when visiting our GP practice. 

“Our Covid-19 secure measures remain in place.” 


Most Read

  1. 1 Five excluded from school after racist attack in aftermath of Euro 2020 final
  2. 2 Road closure fails to ease street collapse fears nine months on
  3. 3 Shoplifter falls at Tesco exit, smashing his haul of stolen gin
  1. 4 Grandmother crochets 'worry worms' for children to find
  2. 5 Six Cambridgeshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website
  3. 6 Drink driver with no licence crashed into Ramsey home
  4. 7 New 'exhilarating’ inflatable water park at Grafham Water is now open
  5. 8 Permission granted to build a new home – on the fourth planning appeal
  6. 9 Where to get a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine in Cambridgeshire this weekend
  7. 10 Police deliver quick result after generator theft
Health
Freedom Day
March News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Flash floods cause mayhem in city

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Site of the proposed new household recycling centre in Hundred Road, March.  

Cambridgeshire County Council

Recycling centre will cater for town for 40 years 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Two scarecrows that were part of a carnival display in Doddington were ruined overnight. 

Video

Watch the moment thugs ‘ruin’ carnival scarecrow display

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Girl found on Fenland railway track by police drone

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon