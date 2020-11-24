Advanced search

NHS bid to find thousands across Cambridgeshire to help with roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine

PUBLISHED: 11:44 24 November 2020

NHS Cambridgeshire appeal to find thousands of new workers to help with the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine.

NHS Cambridgeshire appeal to find thousands of new workers to help with the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine. Picture; HEALTHWATCH CAMBS

The NHS in Cambridgeshire is on the hunt for thousands of vaccinators and support staff to help with the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

By bolstering its workforce, the NHS says it will be able to respond quickly and without interruption to other key services.

Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust is co-ordinating recruitment to Covid vaccine teams across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Norfolk, and Waveney.

Matthew Winn, chief executive, said: “When we get a safe and effective vaccine, we are determined to deliver it to eligible people as quickly as possible.

“But it’s also crucial that we keep vital services running at the same time, so we need local people to join our vaccination teams, either as vaccinators or support staff, or as volunteers. “

Mr Winn said: “Whether you are retired, furloughed or actively seeking a way back into work – we would love to hear from you.

“We will be offering posts on a flexible basis so that people can fit helping out around other work, caring and family responsibilities. if you want to play your part in this historic effort, please find out more today; your NHS needs you.”

Roles across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough include: clinical Operational Supervisors, Registered Practitioners,Immunisers ,Front of house receptionists and Post-vaccination Observation Support Volunteers

Mr Winn said: “While we don’t expect a Covid-19 vaccine to be widely available until January 2021, some work could commence from December 2020.

“If December is too soon for you, don’t be put off – as the vaccination programme will run into the spring.”

He said Parliament had changed the law to allow a wider group of people to undertake training to deliver vaccines e.g., paramedics, physios, pharmacists, dental professionals, and healthcare scientists.

“In all cases, appropriate training, supervision, and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) will be provided,” said Mr Winn.

“Vaccinators and supporting staff and volunteers will potentially work across a range of different vaccine facilities.”

Visit https://www.jobs.nhs.uk/ - where you can also apply on line, or email hr.ccs@nhs.net

