News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Tribute to Capt Tom and to all grieving from Covid-19 losses

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:59 AM February 24, 2021    Updated: 12:00 PM February 24, 2021
FDC hold two silences

Fenland councillors observed two silences on Tuesday: firstly for Capt Sir Tom Moore. Then a second silence for all those in Fenland who have died of the coronavirus. - Credit: Archant

Fenland councillors paused twice yesterday (Tuesday) to hold a minute’s silence. 

Firstly, they were invited by chairman Alex Miscandlon to a observe a minute’s silence to remember Capt Sir Tom Moore. 

Cllr Miscandlon described him as an “incredible and inspirational gentleman”. He reminded colleagues that Capt Tom had connections “both personally and professionally with this area”. 

Once the tribute ended, councillor Will Sutton felt that it ought to have included those residents of Fenland who had also lost their lives to Covid-19.  

“I obviously absolutely support a minute’s silence for Capt Tom,” he said. “Not only was he a resident of Fenland but also a resident of my ward – he lived seven doors from me.  

You may also want to watch:

“I was going to suggest we extend a minute’s silence to show respect to all residents of Fenland who have sadly lost their lives and send out a message to their loved ones.” 

Cllr Miscandlon agreed and told councillors “yes, we will hold another minute's silence in respect of those”.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Care home is out of special measures – but still requires improvement
  2. 2 Driver pulled from three-car wreck as one vehicle flips onto its side
  3. 3 Hospital worker 'swerving' on road was over alcohol limit on way to work
  1. 4 18 rescued from back of refrigerated lorry
  2. 5 Mum lifts lockdown blues with joyous cycle ride
  3. 6 Flooding: 'We’ve probably lost around £10,000'
  4. 7 Cut in funding to highways maintenance across Cambridgeshire in 2021
  5. 8 Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision with car
  6. 9 300 jobs lost: Alan Bartlett & Sons to close Chatteris factory
  7. 10 Council plays its part to halt Covid infections in Fens hotspot
Fenland District Council
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

One of the slides presented to Whittlesey town council tonight showing the site of proposed new housing and a new supermarket

Whittlesey told to expect new supermarket

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Motorcyclist Eric Gowler was killed just before 7.30pm on Valentine’s Day on Wisbech Road, March.

Tributes to motorcyclist who died in Valentine's Day collision

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
King William guest house in High Street, March, where a bid to convert it to a veterinary practice has been submitted to Fenland Council.

Vet another change of use for former pub!

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Floral tributes have been left outside Wisbech Road post office in March in memory of Eric Gowler who was killed in a motorbike crash on Valentine’s Day.

Flowers and messages left for Valentine’s Day motorcycle crash victim

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus