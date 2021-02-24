Published: 11:59 AM February 24, 2021 Updated: 12:00 PM February 24, 2021

Fenland councillors observed two silences on Tuesday: firstly for Capt Sir Tom Moore. Then a second silence for all those in Fenland who have died of the coronavirus. - Credit: Archant

Fenland councillors paused twice yesterday (Tuesday) to hold a minute’s silence.

Firstly, they were invited by chairman Alex Miscandlon to a observe a minute’s silence to remember Capt Sir Tom Moore.

Cllr Miscandlon described him as an “incredible and inspirational gentleman”. He reminded colleagues that Capt Tom had connections “both personally and professionally with this area”.

Once the tribute ended, councillor Will Sutton felt that it ought to have included those residents of Fenland who had also lost their lives to Covid-19.

“I obviously absolutely support a minute’s silence for Capt Tom,” he said. “Not only was he a resident of Fenland but also a resident of my ward – he lived seven doors from me.

You may also want to watch:

“I was going to suggest we extend a minute’s silence to show respect to all residents of Fenland who have sadly lost their lives and send out a message to their loved ones.”

Cllr Miscandlon agreed and told councillors “yes, we will hold another minute's silence in respect of those”.