Cambridgeshire recorded one of the lowest rates for how many fixed penalty notices (FPNs) were issued for breaking Covid-19 rules in England.

The county had a rate of 111 FPNs issued per 100,000 people between March 27, 2020 and December 19, 2021, according to figures released by the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Out of 38 English police forces, Cambridgeshire Constabulary ranked 32nd, with 951 FPNs issued during the above time frame.

Assistant chief constable Owen Weatherill, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Operation Talla, said: “We have observed very high compliance by the public.

“Officers have very rarely had to use their powers in recent months, only enforcing where there are clear breaches of the rules or people haven't responded to explanation and encouragement.”

Merseyside saw the most FPNs issued out of the 38 forces, recording a rate of 518 per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, Humberside recorded the lowest rate of 70 per 100,000 people.