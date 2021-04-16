News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Salon owner grateful to be 'back doing what I love'

Author

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:00 AM April 16, 2021   
March business owner reopens as lockdown eased

Lauren Siddons reopened the doors to her beauty salon, Be Fabulous, in March as Covid-19 lockdown measures eased. - Credit: Kris Lee

A beauty salon owner said being able to reopen her business has given her “something to look forward to” after months away. 

Lauren Siddons welcomed customers back to her salon Be Fabulous at Clovelly House in March this week, something she has been eager to do since Covid lockdown measures were enforced in January. 

“It’s been very strange to have this amount of time off, but the last few days have been lovely, back to doing what I love and seeing all my clients again,” she said. 

Lauren, who has ran her salon on Station Road for five years and her business for 10 years, runs the business alone and is a bridal hairstylist, make-up artist and a beauty therapist. 

“I feel everyone is feeling more positive this time round and it’s good to have something to look forward to, even if it’s just having your nails or eyebrows done,” Lauren said.  

“For us women, it makes us feel ourselves again.” 

Another business to reopen is Angels Passion Crystal Caven in Whittlesey, which specialises in items such as herbal products, loose tea and jewellery. 

Whittlesey shop back in business as Covid lockdown eased

A customer takes interest in an item inside Angels Passion Crystal Caven in Whittlesey, which reopened its doors as Covid lockdown measures were eased. - Credit: Angels Passion Crystal Caven

Author
Author
Author
Author
