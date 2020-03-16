Advanced search

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:04 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 16 March 2020

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Pictures have emerged of empty shop shelves in March and Chatteris amid the on-going coronavirus outbreak.

Shared on one of the local discussion groups on social media, snaps show empty fresh meat cabinets, an empty cleaning product section and lack of tinned goods.

The images were taken inside Lidl supermarket in March and Aldi in Chatteris and come during the wide-spread COVID-19 pandemic.

Angry residents have slammed those ‘panic buying’ as the virus spreads across the UK, with one person branding people “selfish”.

Commenting under the photos, one person said: “Clearly people don’t listen to the ‘do not bulk buy’ requests.”

Another said: “It’s just ridiculous. Were they limiting bulk buyers? Some very selfish and greedy people that’s for sure.”

Another added: “I wish people would stop all this it’s selfish.”

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Has coronavirus panic buying affected you or someone that you know? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

