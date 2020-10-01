Advanced search

'Coronavirus will be a mild illness': Neale-Wade Academy confirms Covid-19 case

PUBLISHED: 16:49 01 October 2020

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a Cambridgeshire academy – but students are being urged to still attend school unless feeling unwell.

Neale-Wade Academy in March sent a letter to parents on Wednesday evening (September 30) after receiving advise from Public Health England.

The Wimblington Road school will remain open, but guidance has been issued to parents and carers if their child displays symptoms of Covid-19.

The letter reads: “We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

“We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advise on how to support your child.

“Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

